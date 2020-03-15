Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has issued an update on its patients and visitors policy:
To help ensure the safety of our patients, staff, volunteers and visitors during the Coronavirus public health event, effective Monday, March 16 each patient will be limited to one visitor at a time. In addition, all hospital and clinic visitors will undergo a health screening before entering any of our facilities. Thank you for you for your patience and understanding.
General visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Our patients have the right to designate visitors of their choosing unless:
– No visitors are allowed
– There is potential endangerment to the health and safety of patients and our staff
– A visitor significantly disrupts the operation of the hospital.
To ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, all visitors are required to wear badges and sign in at the Henry Mayo’s information desk. A Visitor Guide with information about visiting hours and general visitor guidelines is available at the main information desk.
For the convenience of our patients and visitors, Henry Mayo offers free parking and complimentary shuttle service Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For pick-up, call (661) 200-1128.
U.S. Customs and Border Protectionofficers assigned to the International Mail Facility at Los Angeles International Airport intercepted a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom.
SACRAMENTO - In response to the state’s declared emergency for COVID-19, Caltrans is launching a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways, urging all Californians to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.
In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Clippers, LA Kings, LA Lakers and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center.
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
Following a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council council unanimously declared a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a preparedness measure and to allow the city to access resources and recover costs.
The SCV Senior Center is moving forward with the following actions to minimize the risk of
COVID-19 for our older adults but, also provide supports to seniors in need and continue
ensuring fresh meals for hundreds of individuals every day.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
