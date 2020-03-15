Henry Mayo Updates Policy on Patients, Visitors

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has issued an update on its patients and visitors policy:

To help ensure the safety of our patients, staff, volunteers and visitors during the Coronavirus public health event, effective Monday, March 16 each patient will be limited to one visitor at a time. In addition, all hospital and clinic visitors will undergo a health screening before entering any of our facilities. Thank you for you for your patience and understanding.

General visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Our patients have the right to designate visitors of their choosing unless:

– No visitors are allowed

– There is potential endangerment to the health and safety of patients and our staff

– A visitor significantly disrupts the operation of the hospital.

To ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and staff, all visitors are required to wear badges and sign in at the Henry Mayo’s information desk. A Visitor Guide with information about visiting hours and general visitor guidelines is available at the main information desk.

For the convenience of our patients and visitors, Henry Mayo offers free parking and complimentary shuttle service Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For pick-up, call (661) 200-1128.

For our complete Patients and Visitors policy, please visit https://www.henrymayo.com/patients-visitors/.

For our regularly-updated Coronavirus Information page, please visit https://www.henrymayo.com/community/coronavirus/.

