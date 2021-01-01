header image

January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Henry Mayo Welcomes its First Baby of 2021
| Friday, Jan 1, 2021
First-time parents Rebecca and Anthony Jewett welcome their daughter Emerson, who was Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital's first delivered baby of 2021. Courtesy of Henry Mayo.

 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital welcomed its first delivered baby of 2021 early Friday morning.

Emerson Jewett was born at 3:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and is the first-born of Valencia residents Anthony and Rebecca Jewett.

Wrapped in a white blanket with foliage watercolor imprints, the first-time parents snuggled up with their daughter at the hospital before cradling her for a noontime nap.

“It’s surreal. We weren’t expecting (Rebecca) to go into labor yesterday,” said Anthony, adding that the expected due date was not until Monday.

New Year’s Eve started off pretty routinely, according to the parents.

“It was a normal day working out at home, you know, you can’t do much especially with COVID and us self-quarantining at home,” said Anthony. “All of a sudden (Rebecca) says, ‘You know, I think I’m leaking a little.’”

That’s when the mother reached out to her friends who are parents and they suggested she contact the hospital.

“So we called, and the hospital was like, ‘Hey, you should probably come in.’ They did all the testing and it turns out her water technically broke around 10:30 a.m.”

Pregnancy amid the pandemic was challenging but having their daughter finally in their arms was a long time coming, said Anthony.

“We’re just blessed and ecstatic, especially being the first one and with 2020 coming to an end and then going into 2021. It’s like a fresh start,” he said.

The parents said they’re looking forward to all the “firsts of firsts,” such as “bringing her home, the first bath, her first sleep at the house — that’ll be cool,” said Anthony.

Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Friday, Jan 1, 2021
Allan Cameron, Community Advocate, Leader in Cityhood Effort, Dies at 75
Known well in Santa Clarita Valley circles for his impassioned advocacy, deep baritone voice and support for the community he loved, longtime local fixture Allan Cameron died Saturday. He was 75.
FULL STORY...
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Friday, Jan 1, 2021
Hundreds Gather for ‘Let Us Worship’ Rally in Valencia
Christian musician Sean Feucht’s controversial “Let Us Worship” rallies concluded on New Year’s Eve with hundreds of people gathered at Higher Vision Church in Valencia as the Santa Clarita Valley continues its fight against a COVID-19 surge.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
