Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

James Weagley, MD, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned.

“We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”

Weagley was raised in New York, where he received his Bachelors of Science degree in Biology at St. John Fisher College. From there, he attended the Georgetown University School of Medicine where he received his medical degree. He continued his postgraduate education at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He completed a general surgery internship and residency before moving to Los Angeles and becoming a Family Practice physician at the Los Angeles Air Force Base Clinic.

In 1989, Weagley moved his practice to the Santa Clarita Valley and has been a Family Practice physician in the area since that time. He joins Anirudh Rai, MD, at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, the first primary care practice at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care opened in August of this year as part of Henry Mayo’s effort to expand services offered on the hospital campus. To make an appointment, visit henrymayo.com/primarycare or call (661) 200-1710.

###

About Henry Mayo:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...