Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.

This unique workshop supports the well-being of families affected by cancer and engages children’s imaginations with reading and “magic monster making.”

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, located at 24525 Town Center Drive, and is intended for children between the ages of 5-13. A light lunch will be served.

To sign up for the Little Green Monster workshop, visit henrymayo.com/classes. For more information, please call (818) 822.8553.

