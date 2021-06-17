Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda

|
June 17
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
The Board of Directors approved a five-year schedule of changes to SCV Water’s rate structure on Tues, June 15
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today eight new deaths and 249 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,074 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the "Bubbles and Bops" event.
SCV for Change is scheduled to host a Juneteenth event Saturday evening at Central Park featuring live music, a chalk art walk, tie dye station and raffle.
SCV Water’s quick and proactive response to removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in its groundwater supply received top honors as the Best Environmental Project from the American Public Works Association (APWA) – High Desert Branch.
I began working for my local veterinarian when I was in high school and remained at that job until I left for college.
With restrictions easing in California and LA County, The Santa Clarita City Council is returning to fully in-person meetings starting with the meeting scheduled for Tues, June 22 at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission unanimously approved five single-story apartment units Tuesday for low-income single mothers and their children in Newhall.
First responders, family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate the life and service of firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce June 1.
The city of Santa Clarita’s tourism advisory board held its quarterly meeting Tuesday to hear updates on the city’s tourism advertising, special events and other economic development updates.
L.A. County Public Health confirmed today five new deaths and 226 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,068 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
In a combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and record draught conditions Angeles National Forest fire danger level is being raised to "Very High" effective July 16.
As summer temps are rising The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is opening public skating sessions.
The first annual "Cars Under the Stars" is coming to The Westfield Town Center for the benefit of the WiSh foundation.
College of the Canyons will be the only community college in the state to offer a Low Observable, stealth, coatings application program, this fall.
Santa Clarita city officials announced Railroad Avenue will be getting the rehab treatment starting next week.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Six Flags Magic Mountain Wednesday to celebrate the state’s reopening.
Firefighters returned to the scene of an earlier balcony fire at a Newhall apartment complex Tuesday night after the fire reignited.
A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident that ended with deputies using their tasers has reportedly been arrested five times since March 2020.
Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the circumstance surrounding an unknown cause of death in Canyon Country, officials said Wednesday.
A handful of celebrities, social media influencers and now hundreds of local business owners and community members have joined in to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save a Santa Clarita boy’s life.
