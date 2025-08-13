Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025

Well, ready or not, here it comes.

We’re talking about football season. Specifically, we’re talking about football in the Santa Clarita Valley. We’ll get a more detailed season-to-come summary out to you soon, but for now, here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. (FYI, girls flag football is already in progress!)

And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14. It all seems to have gotten ahead of many online calendars, but we’ve tried to sort it out for you here.

Valencia

The Valencia Vikings will scrimmage Highland High School at Highland on Thursday, Aug. 14. Early posting says at 12 a.m., which would be silly. So, assume they mean noon and take plenty of water with you, but only after you confirm that.

Valencia’s first official non-league game will be at home against Simi Valley on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

https://www.valenciavikingsfb.com/schedules/29150

Hart

The Hart Hawks will scrimmage Palmdale High at Hart High School on Friday, Aug. 15. The JVs are scheduled for 4 p.m., so bring your own shade. The varsity should be a few degrees cooler at 7 p.m.

Hart’s first official non-league game will be at Birmingham on Friday, Aug. 22. Varsity at 7 p.m., JV at 4 p.m.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yw0-ILX1O_stYSk6AaBEzYTTHlvEzlUHebxP_kJmaI8/edit?tab=t.0

Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies will scrimmage Knight High School at Knight on Friday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.

Golden Valley’s first official non-league game will be at Westlake High on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1o2okv1i1UFBNbMo4OfTRR4yZA30cf0N8jkqYFLBvbrQ/edit

Castaic

The Castaic Coyotes will scrimmage Silverado High in Victorville on Friday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Castaic’s first official non-league game will be at Adelanto High on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

https://www.si.com/high-school/stats/california/football/teams/507117-castaic-coyotes/games

West Ranch

The West Ranch Wildcats will scrimmage Paraclete High at home on Friday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

The first official non-league game is against Pacifica High in Oxnard on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

https://www.si.com/high-school/stats/california/football/teams/236268-west-ranch-wildcats/games

Saugus

The Saugus Centurions will scrimmage at Rio Mesa High on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

The first official non-league game will be against Buena High at College of the Canyons on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

https://www.saugusfootball.com/2025-fall-game-schedule/

Canyon

The Canyon Cowboys will scrimmage at Westlake High on Friday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Canyon’s first official non-league game will be at home against Charter Oak on Friday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.

https://www.si.com/high-school/stats/california/football/teams/236256-canyoncanyon-cowboys/games

