header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
| Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Jim Herrick
College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick won his 600th career game at the college on Friday, Dec. 17 with a 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one of the Glendale Crossover. Herrick, who achieved the milestone in his 29th season, is one of he most successful head coaches in CCCAA women's basketball history. —Photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director.

 

Story and photos by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.

The victory, which by virtue of schedule, came nearly two weeks after Herrick claimed career win No. 599 prompted an emotional post-game celebration from the group of friends, family, colleagues, fans and supporters who were in attendance.

“This acknowledges all of the players over the course of the last 29 seasons that contributed to the 600 wins,” said Herrick, moments after being presented with the official game ball and having an opportunity to address the crowd.

“I get the credit, but the team, and all the players are the ones that should get all the credit because they’re the ones that did it,” added Herrick, who took over the COC women’s program prior to the 1992-93 season.

“I’m very happy, I’m proud of what we’ve done all these years, but it’s all about the players,” he said. “With all the players that I’ve coached, there is a love affair with all of them. If they were all here, I’d thank every one of them.”

Herrick’s 30-year tenure at College of the Canyons has included 16 Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Championships (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018) in 29 seasons. COC did not compete during the 2020-21 year due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His teams have also qualified for the CCCAA Southern California Regional Postseason in 23 seasons, including a run of 21 straight appearances from 1994-2014.  In 1997, Herrick guided the Cougars all the way to the state championship game, eventually finishing runner-up to Ventura College.

Herrick has also been named the WSC, South Coach of the Year on 10 occasions.

As of Friday night, Herrick boasts a career record of 600-277 at the college, good for a .684 winning percentage.

Herrick’s tenure at College of the Canyons has been one of the most successful of any head coach in CCCAA women’s basketball history.

“College of the Canyons gave me the opportunity to coach the sport I love so much,” said Herrick. “When somebody gives you that opportunity and gives you the freedom to build the program in your image, I am overly appreciative of that. I will never forget them for giving me this chance.”

No. 4 state ranked Canyons (9-1) was able to bounce back for the win against Rio Hondo (5-8) after suffering its first loss to San Joaquin Delta College its last time out on Dec. 4. That matchup vs. No. 1 ranked Delta came in the championship game of the 45th Annual Gilcrest Invitational on Dec. 4.

On Friday, the two teams played to a 39-39 halftime tie as the Roadrunners attempted to take a page from the Cougars’ playbook with a fast-paced offense and pressing defense.

Canyons took a slim 57-56 lead into the fourth quarter before creating some separation thanks in large point to seven points from Justice Walters across the final 10 minutes of play.

Walters came off the bench but finished with a game-high 25 points on an 8-of-19 shooting night that included four three-pointers. Her three-point basket with 5:19 to go in the game put COC ahead by eight points with the Roadrunners unable to get much closer.

“Rio Hondo gave us everything they had,” said Herrick. “We didn’t really get after it until the end.”

COC freshman LuLu Salloom finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sophomore Malia Semana was next with 13 points and seven rebounds. Danni Diaz and Monique Febles finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Rio Hondo received 20 points from Rosalie Avalos and 15 from reserve Jiselle Cabrera to help keep pace with Canyons.

COC outrebounded the Roadrunners 41-27 and shot better than 70 percent (27-of-38) from the foul line. By comparison, Rio Hondo was 7-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The Cougars will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. No. 13 state ranked Allan Hancock College in day-two action at the Glendale Crossover. That contest is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m.

Canyons is off to the best start in program history currently averaging 73 points per game to rank third in the WSC, South. Herrick and the Cougars appear poised to compete for another WSC title when conference play begins on Jan. 5.

“I told the players, we’ve always been the hunter, now we are the hunted,” said Herrick. “Other teams want to beat us. We’re highly ranked and have a pretty gaudy record.

“There are a lot of good teams out there,” added Herrick, “but if things go our way, you’ve got to consider us having a chance, and maybe favorites, to take the conference.”

The victory, which by virtue of schedule, came nearly two weeks after Herrick claimed career win No. 599 prompted an emotional post-game celebration from the group of friends, family, colleagues, fans and supporters who were in attendance.

“This acknowledges all of the players over the course of the last 29 seasons that contributed to the 600 wins,” said Herrick, moments after being presented with the official game ball and having an opportunity to address the crowd.

“I get the credit, but the team, and all the players are the ones that should get all the credit because they’re the ones that did it,” added Herrick, who took over the COC women’s program prior to the 1992-93 season.

“I’m very happy, I’m proud of what we’ve done all these years, but it’s all about the players,” he said. “With all the players that I’ve coached, there is a love affair with all of them. If they were all here, I’d thank every one of them.”

Herrick’s 30-year tenure at College of the Canyons has included 16 Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Championships (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018) in 29 seasons. COC did not compete during the 2020-21 year due to cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His teams have also qualified for the CCCAA Southern California Regional Postseason in 23 seasons, including a run of 21 straight appearances from 1994-2014.  In 1997, Herrick guided the Cougars all the way to the state championship game, eventually finishing runner-up to Ventura College.

Herrick has also been named the WSC, South Coach of the Year on 10 occasions.

As of Friday night, Herrick boasts a career record of 600-277 at the college, good for a .684 winning percentage.

Herrick’s tenure at College of the Canyons has been one of the most successful of any head coach in CCCAA women’s basketball history.

“College of the Canyons gave me the opportunity to coach the sport I love so much,” said Herrick. “When somebody gives you that opportunity and gives you the freedom to build the program in your image, I am overly appreciative of that. I will never forget them for giving me this chance.”

No. 4 state ranked Canyons (9-1) was able to bounce back for the win against Rio Hondo (5-8) after suffering its first loss to San Joaquin Delta College its last time out on Dec. 4. That matchup vs. No. 1 ranked Delta came in the championship game of the 45th Annual Gilcrest Invitational on Dec. 4.

On Friday, the two teams played to a 39-39 halftime tie as the Roadrunners attempted to take a page from the Cougars’ playbook with a fast-paced offense and pressing defense.

Canyons took a slim 57-56 lead into the fourth quarter before creating some separation thanks in large point to seven points from Justice Walters across the final 10 minutes of play.

Walters came off the bench but finished with a game-high 25 points on an 8-of-19 shooting night that included four three-pointers. Her three-point basket with 5:19 to go in the game put COC ahead by eight points with the Roadrunners unable to get much closer.

“Rio Hondo gave us everything they had,” said Herrick. “We didn’t really get after it until the end.”

COC freshman LuLu Salloom finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sophomore Malia Semana was next with 13 points and seven rebounds. Danni Diaz and Monique Febles finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Rio Hondo received 20 points from Rosalie Avalos and 15 from reserve Jiselle Cabrera to help keep pace with Canyons.

COC outrebounded the Roadrunners 41-27 and shot better than 70 percent (27-of-38) from the foul line. By comparison, Rio Hondo was 7-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The Cougars will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. No. 13 state ranked Allan Hancock College in day-two action at the Glendale Crossover. That contest is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m.

Canyons is off to the best start in program history currently averaging 73 points per game to rank third in the WSC, South. Herrick and the Cougars appear poised to compete for another WSC title when conference play begins on Jan. 5.

“I told the players, we’ve always been the hunter, now we are the hunted,” said Herrick. “Other teams want to beat us. We’re highly ranked and have a pretty gaudy record.

“There are a lot of good teams out there,” added Herrick, “but if things go our way, you’ve got to consider us having a chance, and maybe favorites, to take the conference.”

For more photos from the game, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo

Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
FULL STORY...

Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC

Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
FULL STORY...

2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers

2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
FULL STORY...

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’

Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | ‘I am Thankful’
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Now that the Thanksgiving weekend has passed, I would like to reflect on what I am thankful for.
FULL STORY...

Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History

Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.
Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
Herrick Picks Up Historic 600th Win with Victory Over Rio Hondo
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
California State Parks released the upcoming holiday lineup, which includes Interpretive Programs, First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count, and volunteer opportunities. 
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
Famed Cartoonist, CDPH Partner to Boost Vaccine Rate Among Latinos
SACRAMENTO - Celebrated cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz is partnering with the California Department of Public Health to develop artwork for social media encouraging Latinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this holiday season.
Famed Cartoonist, CDPH Partner to Boost Vaccine Rate Among Latinos
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cold Weather Alert Extended Through Tuesday in SCV
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence once again held its annual holiday party, with festivities and gifts for 50 local foster youth supported by the non-profit organization.
FYI’s Annual Holiday Party Brings Cheer and Joy to Dozens of Local Foster Youth
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 189 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 189th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
The Cristal Palace Spiegeltent is inviting the community for its inaugural Haus of Claus Holiday Market, a European-style Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 starting at noon.
Dec. 18-19: Inaugural Haus of Claus European-Style Holiday Market at the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently recognized QM Design Group as the 21st Senate District’s Small Business of the Month.
QM Design Group Recognized as Wilk’s December Small Business of the Month
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
Join over 30 vendors on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a family-friendly small shops marketplace pop-up event at Bridgeport Park hosted by Family Light Events.
Dec.18: Community Invited to Small Business Pop-Up Event at Bridgeport Park
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2022 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SCV Community College Board of Trustees Names 2022 Officers
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center now through January 2022.
Castaic School District Students Share the Holiday Spirit with Art on Display
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
COVID-19 is not putting a halt on this year's 30th annual Jam for Jesus.A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube as well as SCVTV's platforms (Spectrum 20, AT&T 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and scvtv.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 21: ‘Jam for Jesus’ Continues Holiday Tradition
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Hosting Two Blood Drives
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 188th Death at Henry Mayo
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Six Lady Cougars Named All-WSC
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: