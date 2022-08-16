Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame

Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.

Herrington, former Hart High School head football coach (1989-2019) and Welch, former Canyon High School head football coach (1982-1983, 2001-2006) are part of a select group chosen by a committee of media members and administrators from around the state.

The High School Football Hall of Fame is designed to recognize players, coaches, and administrators that have positively shaped lives on the football field during the formative high school years.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced on Monday its inaugural class of 100 players and 13 coaches selected. Players and coaches were nominated by the public and media for their contributions to high school football in California. A panel then selected the final list of honorees.

The new California High School Football Hall of Fame will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl in November. An exhibit is being built at the Rose Bowl to house the Hall of Fame with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Nov. 21.

The exhibit is expected to open during the week of the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25.

Herrington and Welch will be honored with the other inductees during a spring 2023 induction ceremony.

To see the complete list of honorees visit the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

