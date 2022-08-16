header image

1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
| Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Herrington Welch

Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.

Herrington, former Hart High School head football coach (1989-2019) and Welch, former Canyon High School head football coach (1982-1983, 2001-2006) are part of a select group chosen by a committee of media members and administrators from around the state.

The High School Football Hall of Fame is designed to recognize players, coaches, and administrators that have positively shaped lives on the football field during the formative high school years.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced on Monday its inaugural class of 100 players and 13 coaches selected. Players and coaches were nominated by the public and media for their contributions to high school football in California. A panel then selected the final list of honorees.

The new California High School Football Hall of Fame will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl in November. An exhibit is being built at the Rose Bowl to house the Hall of Fame with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Nov. 21.

The exhibit is expected to open during the week of the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 25.

Herrington and Welch will be honored with the other inductees during a spring 2023 induction ceremony.

To see the complete list of honorees visit the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener

Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips

TMU Women’s Soccer To Play Top Teams on Florida, Indiana Trips
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
The early portion of The Master's University women's soccer team's schedule in 2022 will have a national tournament-type feel.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022

TMU Women’s Volleyball To Face Road Tests Early in 2022
Tuesday, Aug 9, 2022
Head Coach Annett Davis could not have asked for a better schedule in terms of preparing The Master's University women's volleyball team for the challenges posed by the Golden State Athletic Conference and, hopefully, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics nationals.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament

CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
The California State University, Northridge Softball team will host the first Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
Daniel Suárez dreams of “cruising” through the next few regular season races as well as the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on his way to capturing the championship title in 2022.
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aiming to empower the region’s next generation of environmental leaders, the county of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission.
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
The Women's Council of Realtors SCV Network held their election for officers on Aug. 11, along with their annual member and sponsor appreciation night.
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
(CN) — In drought-ridden California's history, megafloods have occurred about every century. Not often, but from a geological standpoint they're not rare.
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes.
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
SCVNews.com
