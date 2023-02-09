header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
| Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
Santa Monica Beach

File photo Santa Monica Beach.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The affected beaches include:

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18.

– Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach.

– Redondo Beach at Sapphire St.

– Malibu Pier in Malibu.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica.

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey.

– Avenue I storm drain at Redondo Beach.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.
May 20: Rare Warrior 5 X 5 Challenge Benefiting Project Sebastian
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
March 11: SCV Teacher Recruitment Fair at Rancho Pico
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.
Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company.
Honor Ranch Development Reaches Another Milestone
High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
1971 earthquake film
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
The Master's men's volleyball team has made history ranking No. 1 in the most recent NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 Poll
The Master’s University Men’s Volleyball Ranks No. 1 In The Nation
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez. 
Feb. 21: VIA Cocktails & Conversation, An Evening with Captain Justin Diez
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.
Los Angeles County Selected to Advance in National Initiative to Boost High-Quality Jobs
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve our homelessness crisis.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces First Bill Package; Focus on Homelessness
Senator Wilk Coauthors Early Prisoner Release Accountability Measure
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced today he’s coauthoring a bill to bring much-needed accountability and transparency to the prisoner early release process.
Senator Wilk Coauthors Early Prisoner Release Accountability Measure
The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference
Get your tickets! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference.
The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference
L.A. County Parks is Hiring Youth For Spring Jobs
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, Parks and Rec is looking to employ local L.A. County Youth with an entry level job that pays more than minimum wage, $16.04, and allows them to work at their local LA County Park.
L.A. County Parks is Hiring Youth For Spring Jobs
Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
The countdown is on, in just one year, Sun Princess, the newest Princess Cruises ship will debut in the Mediterranean.
Debut of New Sun Princess Just One Year Away, Inaugural Team Announced
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.
City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
CSUN Softball Preview: The Outfield, The Schedule
The CSUN Softball team opens its 46th season at the SDSU Season Kickoff Feb. 9-11. This concludes the 2023 preview with the Matadors' outfield and a look at CSUN's opponents.
CSUN Softball Preview: The Outfield, The Schedule
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Daily Count Adds 20 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,105 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Daily Count Adds 20 Cases
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year.
Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,103 new cases countywide and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness.
Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness
CSUN Recital Hall to be Named in Honor of Opera Legend Shigemi Matsumoto
Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.
CSUN Recital Hall to be Named in Honor of Opera Legend Shigemi Matsumoto
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop Partner
SCVNews.com
