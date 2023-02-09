High Bacterial Levels Prompt Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Wednesday formalizing the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement of Honor Ranch with Trammell Crow Company.

Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.

The Santa Clarita Valley Teacher Recruitment Fair will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School.

Project Sebastian is pleased to announce its second annual Rare Warrior 5 x 5 challenge, which will be held at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, Saturday, May 20.

Get your tickets! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference.

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced today he’s coauthoring a bill to bring much-needed accountability and transparency to the prisoner early release process.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a package of three bills focused on critical issues to help solve our homelessness crisis.

The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity was selected to participate in the second phase of Results for America's Good Jobs & Equity Project, backed by the Families and Workers Fund, which will help 12 communities implement innovative job quality strategies that promote economic mobility and strengthen local economies.

The Valley Industry Association is returning their Cocktails & Conversations program later this month with Sheriff's Captain Justin Diez.

The Master's men's volleyball team has made history ranking No. 1 in the most recent NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 15 Poll

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,105 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The CSUN Softball team opens its 46th season at the SDSU Season Kickoff Feb. 9-11. This concludes the 2023 preview with the Matadors' outfield and a look at CSUN's opponents.

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.

The countdown is on, in just one year, Sun Princess, the newest Princess Cruises ship will debut in the Mediterranean.

Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, Parks and Rec is looking to employ local L.A. County Youth with an entry level job that pays more than minimum wage, $16.04, and allows them to work at their local LA County Park.

Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,103 new cases countywide and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

May 13: SCV Education Foundation’s Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk The SCV Education Foundation is excited to announce it will be hosting the Inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Supes Approve Largest-Ever One-Year Spending Plan of $609.7M to Address Homelessness Four weeks after declaring a local emergency on homelessness, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $609.7 million budget for the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative for fiscal year 2023-24, the largest investment in any given year to date to prevent and address homelessness.

CSUN Recital Hall to be Named in Honor of Opera Legend Shigemi Matsumoto Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.