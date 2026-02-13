High School Soccer Playoffs: Three Foothill League Teams Remain

Overtime and penalty kicks were not good to our Foothill League boys soccer squads in the playoffs on Feb. 11. And the result was that only one of five teams, yes, the one that did not have to go to overtime, collected a victory.

None of the Foothill League girls teams had to go to overtime, and two out of four came away with victories on Feb. 12.

With little time to savor wins, boys playoffs continue on Friday, Feb. 13, and girls playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 14. If you are considering attending, double-check location and time. There seem to be some differences, depending on where you look.

Boys Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-boys-soccer/

Girls Soccer Playoff Brackets: https://cifss.org/brackets/2025-2026-girls-soccer/

BOYS

Valencia (12-5-2, 10-2)

Valencia fought hard against a very good Arroyo (19-1-5) squad on Feb. 11, with the game’s regulation time and overtime ending in a score of 0-0. And, even in penalty kicks afterward, the Vikings came close. But Arroyo prevailed 5-4 in PKs to win. Unfortunately, that ends a great season for Valencia.

Arroyo moves on to play Lakewood (16-8-3) on Feb. 13, which was a PK winner, itself, over 9-6-7 Hemet on Feb. 11.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/winter/

Saugus (11-6-2, 9-2-1)

Saugus also put up a great fight on Feb. 11. In this case, against Pacifica (15-4-3), scoring in the second half to end regulation time at 1-1. But Pacifica scored in overtime to win 2-1.

So ends another great season for a Foothill League team.

Pacifica takes on 14-9-3 Baldwin Park on Feb. 13. BP was a 2-1 winner over 18-3-2 Oak Park on Feb. 11.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/winter/

Hart (7-5-5, 5-3-4)

Hart also took its game against 8-7-4 Linfield Christian through regulation and overtime at 1-1, and then to penalty kicks. But the Hawks came up just short there, losing 3-4 in PKs.

LC takes on 15-2-3 Santa Ana Valley on Feb. 13. SAV was a 3-2 winner over 13-10-3 South El Monte on Feb. 11.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/winter/schedule/

West Ranch (6-7-5, 4-4-4)

West Ranch came close against 13-5-4 Tustin on Feb. 11, taking it to overtime at 1-1. But Tustin eventually took it 4-3 in PKs.

Tustin will play 6-4-5 Magnolia on Feb. 13. Magnolia was a 5-0 winner over 9-7-2 Rancho Verde on Feb. 11.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/winter/

Golden Valley (9-8-1, 5-6-1)

Congratulations to Golden Valley, which was the only Foothill League boys soccer team to win on Feb. 11 in the playoffs. The Grizzlies defeated 9-11-3 Palmdale Aerospace 3-2 in regulation time on Feb. 11.

Golden Valley plays away at 11-6-2 San Marcos on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. in Division 5. SM was a 4-0 winner over 9-11-4 Silverado on Feb. 11.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/santa-clarita/golden-valley-grizzlies/soccer/winter/

GIRLS

Saugus (14-4-3, 10-1-1)

Playing in Division 2, Saugus took it to 6-4-4 Laguna Beach on Feb. 12, winning 3-0 in regulation time.

The Centurions will visit 11-2-9 Temecula Valley on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Let’s hope it’s a happy Valentine’s Day for Saugus. TV was a 2-1 winner over 10-9-2 Paraclete in overtime on Feb. 12.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/saugus/saugus-centurions/soccer/girls/winter/

Hart (11-7-3, 9-0-3)

Competing in Division 1, the Hart Hawks played 15-3-2 Canyon of Anaheim close, but lost 2-3 in regulation time on Feb. 12.

CofA will take on 16-1-1 Etiwanda on Feb. 14. Etiwanda was a 2-1 winner over 17-3-7 Bishop Amat on Feb. 12.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/newhall/hart-hawks/soccer/girls/winter/schedule/

West Ranch (7-7-4, 5-4-3)

In Division 2, West Ranch lost 0-2 to 6-3-7 Crean Lutheran in regulation time on Feb. 12.

CL will play 10-3-5 Portola on Feb. 14. Portola was a 2-0 winner over 11-9-1 Tesoro on Feb. 12.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/west-ranch-wildcats/soccer/girls/winter/

Valencia (6-7-4, 5-4-3)

In Division 3, Valencia beat 11-5-2 North Torrance 3-0 in regulation time on Feb. 12.

The Vikings will visit 6-9-4 La Mirada at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14. Hearts to them.

LM was a 1-0 winner over 13-5-5 Dos Pueblos on Feb. 12.

https://www.maxpreps.com/ca/valencia/valencia-vikings/soccer/girls/winter/

