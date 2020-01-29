High Wind Advisory in Effect for SCV Till Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday at 3 p.m.

The service expects north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

Secure outdoor objects.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving.

After an overnight low around 47 Wednesday night, Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be near 72, with a sunny sky as wind speeds diminish and the high wind advisory expires.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 49, and breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday is expected to be Sunny, with a high near 74, and breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 and breezy.

Saturday will be sunny, warming up to a high near 79, but still breezy.