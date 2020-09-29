header image

1969 - College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story]
COC
Higher Education Nonprofit Recognizes Former CSUN VP for Community Leadership
| Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
Hilary J. Baker

Hilary J. Baker

EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.

The award recognizes Baker, who retired from CSUN in late 2019, “for her tireless and unwavering commitment to building community and advancing the higher ed IT profession through her exceptional leadership, mentorship, and dedicated service.”

“It is an honor to receive this EDUCAUSE award, especially because it highlights important values held by CSUN and the California State University (CSU) system, including values of inclusiveness, integrity, and personal commitment in service to the community and the profession,” Baker said. “I hope this award encourages others to pursue the many innovation and rewarding careers in IT and, in particular, I hope that it inspires other women to follow STEM careers and pursue IT leadership roles in higher education.”

Baker was awarded emeritus status when she retired for her impact and years of service to CSUN and the CSU. At the time of her retirement in December 2019, she was a member of the EDUCAUSE Board of Directors, having served in that role since 2017. She has been a frequent presenter on leadership and a variety of other topics at EDUCAUSE conferences.

In addition to her work with EDUCAUSE, Baker also served as Vice Chair of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Innovation and Technology Council and has been a member of the Oracle Education & Research Industry Strategy Council and the Salesforce Higher Education CIO Council. She previously served on the PeopleSoft Higher Education User Group Board and the Northridge Hospital Community Board, and is an alum of the 2004 Leadership California Program for California women executives. In 2017, she was recognized with an Outstanding Executive in Technology Award from the Advancing Women in Technology organization.

While at CSUN, Baker shaped the overall direction and vision for information technology at the university, including implementing CSUN Technology Vision 2022, a university-wide strategic plan to leverage technology and create a more digitally enabled institution in support of student success. During her tenure at CSUN, she also led several innovative and award-winning technology projects, including student competitions with virtual/augmented reality and artificial intelligence themes, a student/faculty tablet initiative, and an AI-powered CSUN chatbot.
Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests

Former COC Student Reporter Arrested While Covering Louisville Protests
Friday, Sep 25, 2020
A former Cougar News reporter and College of the Canyons student was arrested in Kentucky Wednesday night while covering the Louisville protests that erupted after a grand jury’s decision not to issue a murder indictment against the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)

CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar (Video)
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
FULL STORY...

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
FULL STORY...

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
FULL STORY...
%d bloggers like this: