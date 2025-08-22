header image

1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
‘Hispanic Heritage Month’ Exhibit at City Hall Thru Oct. 15
| Friday, Aug 22, 2025
SantaClaritaArts IG & FB Graphics (1080 x 1080 px) - 26

The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Hispanic Heritage Month,” on view through Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the first floor gallery at City Hall.

City of Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard #120, Valencia, CA 91355.

This juried exhibition celebrates the rich cultural traditions, history and vibrant contributions of the Hispanic and Latin American community. Opening ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month the show showcases a wide variety of mediums and artistic voices from deeply personal narratives to vivid celebrations of heritage. A free public reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall, where guests can meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

Among the featured artists is Raymond Morua, whose painting La Madre y Niño pays tribute to the quiet power and sacred role of Latina mothers. Morua said “Painted in my signature ‘Barrio Baroque’ style, this piece fuses bold color, cultural symbolism and emotional depth to honor the strength, tenderness, and beauty passed down through generations.” Morua said “The mother’s embroidered blouse and skirt reflect Mexican tradition, while golden tones surround her like an aura, elevating her to something holy, yet grounded. Her hands are rough and stained by work, not by accident, but by design. Mexican mothers are not only tender and divine, they are laborers, protectors and fighters. As a self-taught Chicano artist, veteran, and storyteller, I use my work to reflect my culture and heritage.”

Also included is the work of Ruben Hernandez, a painter and muralist born in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Hernandez said “My art is rooted in the immigrant story—one I have lived, witnessed, and continue to be inspired by. Through murals and paintings, I honor the resilience of my family and the Hispanic community, whose hard work has shaped and enriched this country.”

Also featured is Barbara Rivera, a self-taught artist of Cuban and Mexican descent, explores heritage, family and identity in her vibrant paintings. Influenced by her parents’ immigrant journey and her own bicultural background, Rivera’s work captures the joy, complexity and enduring spirit of her cultural roots. Rivera said, “My hope is that after seeing my paintings, you can walk away with the desire to tell your story or paint your journey. Whatever creative process is in your path, take it. I challenge you to tell your unique story, your human experience. You will be amazed with the power that’s within you. As crazy and complicated as it may be, it’s your story. Through my paintings you can see a glimpse of mine. I paint every day because art liberates me. As cliché as it sounds, I feel alive when I paint, when I’m creating. It is my moment. I can move in any direction that my heart desires. That is true freedom.”

The exhibiting artists include Sydney Coleman, Jesus Delgadillo-Galindo, Estefania Farias, Wendy Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, Jocelyn Lagunas, Raymond Morua, Barbara Rivera, Stephen Ruiz, Siliva Sinalo, Lorena Uriostegui, Rosa Villanueva and Andrea Wong.

For more information visit https://santaclaritaarts.com/2025/08/20/hispanic-heritage-month-exhibit/.
