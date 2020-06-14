History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Over the next century, historians will study this pandemic for decision-making lessons applied to future generations. Mistakes have been made.

From a physician viewpoint, two egregious and inhumane errors have markedly impacted older adults:

1. Not recognizing “hotspots” in nursing homes, resulting in an excessive death rate among elder seniors;

2. Preventing visitation of hospitalized patients by loved ones, especially for those who are critically ill or dying.

In the forefront is an understandable fear of spreading the virus to other patients and healthcare personnel. But in reality, hospital and nursing home problems are both predicated on not having adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), or COVID-19 testing. We were therefore not prepared and not in a position to take immediate steps to rectify problems in these facilities.

Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.

There is still time to rectify problems affecting elder seniors, which might alter how history will reflect on present-day decision making.

Let us move quickly.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.