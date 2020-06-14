History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
June 14
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Like most nurses, Santa Clarita resident Charisse Hammer has always felt empathy towards her patients.
California State Parks is working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firefighters quickly snuffed a vehicle fire that began to spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 14 Sunday morning.
Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.
Some letters to the editor reiterate the news, but most bring a creative interpretation of life, making you mad or even making you cry.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,755 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 27 more than reported Friday.
A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5, led to a deputy-involved shootout Friday night in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.
New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.
The city of Santa Clarita announced on its social media page Saturday the annual fireworks show, Spirit of America, will go on.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation begins the 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snack Program on Tuesday, June 16, at 49 locations.
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,728 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 75 more than reported Thursday.
Under stricter lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health through last month received more than 90 complaints of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley suspected of being in violation of its health officer order, according to officials.
Casey Wesley was just a freshman when she took the pitch as a member of the College of the Canyons women's soccer team for the final game of the 2011 regular season.
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m.
The new Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery will be opening in Valencia on Tuesday, June 16.
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
Rob Wigod, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section's commissioner of athletics, issued an update regarding the possible return of high school sports in the fall.
Racism. I never knew of it, as we were protected by our parents. But evidence was always there, like the Green Book they used to get cross-country, avoiding states that might arrest them because they were a mixed couple.
