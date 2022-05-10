Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

During the month of May, we encourage you to grab your bike and join us in celebrating National Bike Month. Whether you are a beginner or an avid cyclist, there are over 60 miles of picturesque multi-use trails to choose from throughout the city. In honor of National Bike Month, we are hosting a variety of events to encourage residents to hit the trails.

Mark your calendars for a city-wide community bike ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to invite your friends and family for a free, self-guided bike ride along the city’s trail system. The ride will begin shortly after 10 a.m. from four different starting points throughout the city of Santa Clarita. The starting points are Central Park, Iron Horse Trail and the Sports Complex. Additionally, a fourth starting point will be available at Lost Canyon Trail to accommodate riders seeking a more challenging trail.

Each of the routes will have markers that lead riders to Bridgeport Park. Riders are encouraged to enjoy complimentary water to hydrate once they get to the park before continuing their journey back home. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will receive a bag with free giveaways as a bonus.

Another popular bike event in Santa Clarita is the Bike to Work Challenge, allowing residents to participate by biking to work, not just for a day but an entire week! The challenge will begin on Monday, May 16 and end on Friday, May 20. On Thursday, May 19, there will be five bicycle pit stops located throughout the city from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Thanks to our local partners, riders can look forward to pit spots hosted by Trek, Incycle, Bicycle Johns and city staff, with refreshments available at each location. In addition, the City Hall pit stop will have Chick-fil-A and Honu Coffee while supplies last. The city and its event partners encourage riders to join the fun and enjoy great snacks, giveaways and the chance to win raffle prizes, including a bike!

Individual participants will be entered into the raffle for each day they participate, with a potential of five entries per participant. The challenge isn’t only open to individual cyclists but also to our local businesses. Small, medium and large businesses with the most participants will have bragging rights throughout the city. Best of all, the business winner from each category can win lunch for its riders!

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced cyclist, this is a great week-long opportunity for everyone to join the no-pollute commute. Riding your bike as an alternative form of transportation significantly reduces traffic congestion, improves air quality and provides great exercise. Riders and businesses can take the online pledge and learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge by visiting Green Santa Clarita. To learn more about all of our upcoming bike-related events during Bike Month, please visit Bike Santa Clarita.

Bill Miranda is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

