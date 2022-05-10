Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

|
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, "Pescamare" on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons produced nine Cougars with All-Western State Conference, East Division honorees for the 2022 season.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced.
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer.
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
