Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge

Lace up your shoes and grab your helmet as you explore the trails. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge.
The city invites all residents to explore the over 100 miles of trails that Santa Clarita has to offer, whether riding along bike paths, enjoying the open spaces or meandering the paseos. Joining is easy and free. To join in check in at designated city trailheads or local bicycle stores. With every check-in, participants are entered into a raffle to win a variety of prizes. The challenge will run throughout the summer and end on Aug. 31.
Challenges are tied to specific locations where participants can check in using their smartphones. For every verified check-in a participant logs, the more raffle entries they can earn, limit one check-in per location.
Just scan the QR code at the challenge location, enter your name and email, click the “use current location” icon to capture your location and you’re done. If the designated location does not have a QR code, visit the website and click on the Biking Challenge events tab to submit a location using the user-friendly form. The more challenges that you complete, the greater the odds of winning, so get outside and hit those trails. To view the Bike Challenge interactive trail map, please visit Bike Santa Clarita website.
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
Ready for “Coffee With a Cop?” Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee on Wednesday, May 24, between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Trophy Coffee at The Master’s University, 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 26, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Maximum Enforcement Period will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Exactly 40 years ago, to the day of this event, the third Star Wars film was released in theaters, which completed the science fiction trilogy that would change movies forever. On Thursday, May 25 the 40th Anniversary screening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be presented at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Arts, 24607 Walnut St., with special guests and Santa Clarita Valley residents, actor Kevin Thompson and his wife Tracey.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Video Games."
Easton Johnson won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf National Championship and The Master's University team finished second in the team competition at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, May 19.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently joined fellow proponents of Proposition 28, passed by voters in 2022, to launch the Promise of Proposition 28 during a press conference to discuss how funding for the program to bring arts and music to California schools will be implemented.
College of the Canyons is returning from the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships with some new hardware as sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck combined for three top-eight finishes while garnering both All-State Team and All-American honors for the respective performances.
