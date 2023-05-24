Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge

Lace up your shoes and grab your helmet as you explore the trails. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge.

The city invites all residents to explore the over 100 miles of trails that Santa Clarita has to offer, whether riding along bike paths, enjoying the open spaces or meandering the paseos. Joining is easy and free. To join in check in at designated city trailheads or local bicycle stores. With every check-in, participants are entered into a raffle to win a variety of prizes. The challenge will run throughout the summer and end on Aug. 31.

Challenges are tied to specific locations where participants can check in using their smartphones. For every verified check-in a participant logs, the more raffle entries they can earn, limit one check-in per location.

Just scan the QR code at the challenge location, enter your name and email, click the “use current location” icon to capture your location and you’re done. If the designated location does not have a QR code, visit the website and click on the Biking Challenge events tab to submit a location using the user-friendly form. The more challenges that you complete, the greater the odds of winning, so get outside and hit those trails. To view the Bike Challenge interactive trail map, please visit Bike Santa Clarita website.

For more information about the Biking Challenge and Outdoor Recreation programming, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santa- clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...