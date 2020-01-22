Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director

Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.

He was appointed for the position Thursday after more than 20 years of participation with the Santa Clarita Valley-based foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on providing financial and emotional support to children with cancer and their families.

“I’ve been involved with the organization for 22 years as a volunteer and on the advisory board and over the past three years as a member of the board of directors,” said Jaffe. “It’s a phenomenal foundation and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

Jaffe said he will have “big shoes to fill,” after Gillian Stone stepped down from her nine-year role as the former executive director. She was unavailable Monday for comment.

Previously, Jaffe had worked as an advertising manager for major cable companies in Santa Clarita for more than 20 years, which is how he got to know the foundation and several other local businesses, something he wants to continue now as executive director.

“I’ve been an advertising manager in Santa Clarita for 21 years so I got to know many of the business owners and community over the years,” he said. “For me, I’ll be looking at ways to partner with businesses to see additional funding for families. When a family gets a diagnosis that their kid has cancer, a lot changes, so we are there to support them financially, socially and emotionally.”