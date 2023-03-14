Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need

Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi Festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds for underprivileged children.
The funds from the event will go towards CRY America projects supporting children’s education, health, nutrition and protection from child trafficking.
“This event witnessed a great turn out of people from all walks of life to celebrate this amazing color festival,” said Varnica Singh, co-lead of CRY America’s L.A. chapter. “It is a symbol of welcoming spring and spreading love.”
The attendees enjoyed playing colors, eating delicious food and dancing to the Bollywood music.
“This is a festival of joy and happiness,” said aid Andy Das, co-leader of CRY America’s L.A. Chapter. “It liberates people’s energy and enthusiasm, and it spreads more and more happiness in the world.”
Local realtor Victoria Beliso was happy to support the cause.
“My husband and I moved to the Santa Clarita Valley about 22 years ago as we felt it was a great community to raise our kids,” Beliso said. “I decided to change careers in 2008 and became a realtor. This was one of the best decisions I made as I truly enjoy helping my clients find their perfect home. I am honored to take part in Holi 2023 and support CRY America. Our children’s basic needs, freedom, love and happiness are essential and the work CRY America is doing to protect that is awesome.”
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 59 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 28 additional deaths and 1,778 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.