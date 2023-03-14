Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need

Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi Festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds for underprivileged children.

The funds from the event will go towards CRY America projects supporting children’s education, health, nutrition and protection from child trafficking.

“This event witnessed a great turn out of people from all walks of life to celebrate this amazing color festival,” said Varnica Singh, co-lead of CRY America’s L.A. chapter. “It is a symbol of welcoming spring and spreading love.”

The attendees enjoyed playing colors, eating delicious food and dancing to the Bollywood music.

“This is a festival of joy and happiness,” said aid Andy Das, co-leader of CRY America’s L.A. Chapter. “It liberates people’s energy and enthusiasm, and it spreads more and more happiness in the world.”

Local realtor Victoria Beliso was happy to support the cause.

“My husband and I moved to the Santa Clarita Valley about 22 years ago as we felt it was a great community to raise our kids,” Beliso said. “I decided to change careers in 2008 and became a realtor. This was one of the best decisions I made as I truly enjoy helping my clients find their perfect home. I am honored to take part in Holi 2023 and support CRY America. Our children’s basic needs, freedom, love and happiness are essential and the work CRY America is doing to protect that is awesome.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...