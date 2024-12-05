Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly

The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

From Dec. 11 through New Year’s Day, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others at risk.

“During the holiday season, we see families and loved ones coming together to celebrate, and our goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely,” said Sergeant Michael Lennig. “Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous; it’s illegal. Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. We urge people to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

