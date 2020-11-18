Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual

Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.

“This year has been challenging for all, but traditions are important! Our creative volunteers have designed a fabulous virtual event so that the Home Tour can celebrate its Ruby Jubilee in style, while raising vital funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,”said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Enjoy the Holiday Home Tour from the comfort of your own home!” “Thank you also to our gracious homeowners who generously allow us to feature their lovely homes.”

This year’s event will be take place virtually and will feature two beautifully decorated Santa Clarita Valley homes. Local designer Polly Behmlander is presenting a “Modern Winter Wonderland” with a color palate using metallics, blues, soft whites and frosted greens. Decorator Debbie Porter is presenting “The Heart of the Home” with warm traditional colors of reds and golds.

Saturday’s virtual Home Tour tickets are available for $25, and provide access to the virtual tour of the two homes. The Gala’s tickets are $100 and include a gourmet meal from Salt Creek Grille, a special preview of the two homes, exclusive video content, and access to a premium raffle drawing.

Tickets are available at henrymayogiving.com. All proceeds from Holiday Home Tour benefit the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation thanks Southern California Real Estate Management, Inc., Holly Hanlin, and the Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation for their generous sponsorship of the event.

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised over $1,000,000 for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit henrymayogiving.com or call (661) 200.1200.

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357 bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200.2000.