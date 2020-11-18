header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 17
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
| Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Holiday Home Tour

Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.

“This year has been challenging for all, but traditions are important! Our creative volunteers have designed a fabulous virtual event so that the Home Tour can celebrate its Ruby Jubilee in style, while raising vital funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,”said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Enjoy the Holiday Home Tour from the comfort of your own home!” “Thank you also to our gracious homeowners who generously allow us to feature their lovely homes.”

This year’s event will be take place virtually and will feature two beautifully decorated Santa Clarita Valley homes. Local designer Polly Behmlander is presenting a “Modern Winter Wonderland” with a color palate using metallics, blues, soft whites and frosted greens. Decorator Debbie Porter is presenting “The Heart of the Home” with warm traditional colors of reds and golds.

Saturday’s virtual Home Tour tickets are available for $25, and provide access to the virtual tour of the two homes. The Gala’s tickets are $100 and include a gourmet meal from Salt Creek Grille, a special preview of the two homes, exclusive video content, and access to a premium raffle drawing.

Tickets are available at henrymayogiving.com. All proceeds from Holiday Home Tour benefit the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation thanks Southern California Real Estate Management, Inc., Holly Hanlin, and the Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation for their generous sponsorship of the event.

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised over $1,000,000 for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit henrymayogiving.com or call (661) 200.1200.

# # #

About Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357 bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200.2000.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual

Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop

Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Monday, Nov 16, 2020
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths

Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.
FULL STORY...

Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert

Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Officials at California State University, Northridge have awarded more than $500,000 in grants to 14 campus projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
Well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, died Monday after a brief illness.
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom administered the oath of office Tuesday to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, a historic move making her the first woman in its 91-year history to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation.
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Throughout the month of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is joining agencies across the country promoting the importance of wearing a seat belt in the car and keeping children safe by making sure they are properly restrained.
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a free household hazardous-e-waste roundup at College of the Canyons on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
%d bloggers like this: