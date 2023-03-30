Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits

Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour. The Holiday Light Tour, which was held December 16-18 in the evenings, took riders to see some of the most magical and awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita.
Riders joined the Holiday Light Tour for $3 per person, and the fare was waived with the donation of a canned food item. All fares and items collected during the Holiday Light Tour were donated. In total, $2,345.25 was raised for the Child and Family Center, while 638 pounds of canned food was donated to the SCV Food Pantry.
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour is a fun and festive way to enjoy the holiday season with friends, family and loved ones and takes place annually in December. For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, please contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting more than 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage.
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
