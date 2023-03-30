Holiday Light Tour Donates Money, Canned Food to Local Nonprofits

Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour. The Holiday Light Tour, which was held December 16-18 in the evenings, took riders to see some of the most magical and awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita.

Riders joined the Holiday Light Tour for $3 per person, and the fare was waived with the donation of a canned food item. All fares and items collected during the Holiday Light Tour were donated. In total, $2,345.25 was raised for the Child and Family Center, while 638 pounds of canned food was donated to the SCV Food Pantry.

Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour is a fun and festive way to enjoy the holiday season with friends, family and loved ones and takes place annually in December. For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, please contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

