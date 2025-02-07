Holiday Light Tour Recap, Golden Ticket Giveaway Winner

The city of Santa Clarita has announced a recap of the stats for another successful Holiday Light Tour, which brought joy and holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike.

The event, which took place from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, brought together 2,121 attendees who celebrated the season with holiday activities and festive light displays.

Holiday Light Tour attendees were presented a variety of holiday-themed experiences, including food trucks serving seasonal treats, hot cocoa and photo opportunities with Santa Claus. The highlight of the event was the exploration of lit up neighborhoods, showcasing the city’s holiday spirit.

This year’s event was not only a celebration, but also a way to give back to the community. A total of 341 pounds of toiletries and canned goods were collected, along with $5,246.25 raised. All donations and proceeds were contributed to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry to support families in need.

In addition to the festivities, Santa Clarita Transit hosted the Golden Ticket Giveaway, offering residents the chance to win a $365 TAP card by attending the Holiday Light Tour. Congratulations to resident Lupe Ortega, who won the prize, ensuring a year’s worth of free transit rides.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Holiday Light Tour and contributed to making the event a success.

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...