Holiday Magic Lights Up Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to enjoy a new holiday light show now illuminating the River of Lights at Central Park.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Running nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve, the seasonal display adds even more color, movement and festive charm to the community.

The River of Lights Holiday Show incorporates vibrant reds and greens, shimmering candy cane effects and soft Hanukkah blues, all woven between the existing programming. Holiday-themed sequences appear frequently throughout the evening, so if you are enjoying Central Park, snap a photo and share with #RiverofLights.

For more information about Santa Clarita’s parks, visit SantaClarita.gov/Parks.

Like this: Like Loading...