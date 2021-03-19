Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors



Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.

Schroeder, who currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, was elected to the hospital governing board on March 2.

The SCVEDC is a leading business organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, focused on retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses and industries in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Schroeder has extensive experience in the non-profit, public and private sectors. Prior to joining the SCVEDC in Sept. 2013, she served for eight years as Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Ventura Chapter of the Building Industry Association.

Before that, she worked for nearly a decade at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Prior to working at DEQ, Schroeder worked in the private sector for Waste Management Inc.

Born and raised in Ohio, Schroeder has a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Olaf College in Minnesota, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Oregon.

Henry Mayo’s Board of Directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs.

Each Board member may hold terms of up to 12 years. Ex officio members include Henry Mayo’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief of Staff.

All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the Board.

Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, Board Chair, Chief of Staff and other respected members of the community.

For more information, visit https://www.henrymayo.com/about-us/our-people/board-of-directors/.

ABOUT HENRY MAYO: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call 661.200.2000.

