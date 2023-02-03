Holy Cross Among America’s 50 Best Hospitals

For the fourth consecutive year, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals, which recognizes excellence and outstanding patient outcomes.

The recognition by Healthgrades places the Mission Hills hospital among the top one percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.

“I work among incredible caregivers – doctors, nurses, therapists, housekeeping staff, volunteers and all the support services – who make Providence Holy Cross stand among the best in the country,” said Bernard Klein, M.D., chief executive. “And what’s truly incredible, is that we’ve been honored repeatedly through the pandemic, the worst health crisis any of us have ever faced. Our caregivers are heroic.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation among America’s Best 50 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 50 Best, more than 150,000 lives potentially could have been saved.

“We’re proud to recognize Providence Holy Cross as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, Providence Holy Cross consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in its community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”

In the past year, Providence Holy Cross also has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for several specialties, ranking nationally in orthopedics (#35) and obstetrics/gynecology (#36.) Last month, it received global recognition for life-saving stroke care that allows many patients suffering severe strokes to go home within days, well on the way to full recovery. The hospital now is focusing on advancing treatment for cancer and digestive health.

For more information visit Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...