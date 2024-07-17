header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
| Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.

U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings today and bestowed more than 100 honors on the eight hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, these hospitals all were rated among California’s top 50 and all were named Best Regional Hospitals.

Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, tied for No. 42 nationally in orthopedics and Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, No. 50. Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton tied for 45th in national rankings for rehabilitation.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Our model of collaboration across Providence continues to show that sharing expertise and evidence-based care combine for continuously improved quality,” said Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence South Division, serving California. “It’s gratifying to see the work of our physicians and caregivers recognized across so many specialties.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The ‘High Performing’ designation acknowledges hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care for specific medical procedures and conditions. This recognition highlights their expertise and commitment to patient well-being.”

In Los Angeles County, Providence Saint John’s, was ranked 10th in the L.A. Metro Area and 19th in the state for quality; Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance tied at Nos. 17 and 32, respectively; Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, 19 and 40; and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center 20 and 44 in the state.
In Orange County, Providence Mission ranked No. 8 in the L.A. Metro Area, No. 15 in the state; Providence St. Joseph, Orange,10 and 29; and Providence St. Jude Medical Center, 21 and 49.

The hospitals received numerous “high performing” accolades for specialties and procedures, meaning they performed among the top 10 percent across the U.S. in specific areas. In L.A. County:

Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana – High performing for these procedures and treatments: COPD, colin cancer, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Holy Cross – High performing in orthopedics and urology, and for procedures and treatment for gynecological cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics, and for these procedures and treatment of conditions: COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Saint John’s – Rated high performing in geriatrics and urology, and for these procedures and conditions: back surgery, colon cancer surgery, gynecological surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Providence Saint Joseph – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and for procedures and treatment of COPD, colon cancer, gynecological surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Hospitals visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals or explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-16-2024 Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
07-16-2024 July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
07-16-2024 Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
07-15-2024 Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
07-12-2024 Free Summer Sunset Concerts at Valencia Marketplace
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
July 24: Learn About the SBDC at COC
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.  
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
SCVNews.com