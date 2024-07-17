Holy Cross, SoCal Providence Hospitals Highly Ranked by U.S. News

All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.

U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings today and bestowed more than 100 honors on the eight hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, these hospitals all were rated among California’s top 50 and all were named Best Regional Hospitals.

Providence Saint John’s Health Center, Santa Monica, tied for No. 42 nationally in orthopedics and Providence Mission Hospital with campuses in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach, No. 50. Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton tied for 45th in national rankings for rehabilitation.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Our model of collaboration across Providence continues to show that sharing expertise and evidence-based care combine for continuously improved quality,” said Laureen Driscoll, chief executive of Providence South Division, serving California. “It’s gratifying to see the work of our physicians and caregivers recognized across so many specialties.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The ‘High Performing’ designation acknowledges hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care for specific medical procedures and conditions. This recognition highlights their expertise and commitment to patient well-being.”

In Los Angeles County, Providence Saint John’s, was ranked 10th in the L.A. Metro Area and 19th in the state for quality; Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance tied at Nos. 17 and 32, respectively; Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, 19 and 40; and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center 20 and 44 in the state.

In Orange County, Providence Mission ranked No. 8 in the L.A. Metro Area, No. 15 in the state; Providence St. Joseph, Orange,10 and 29; and Providence St. Jude Medical Center, 21 and 49.

The hospitals received numerous “high performing” accolades for specialties and procedures, meaning they performed among the top 10 percent across the U.S. in specific areas. In L.A. County:

Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana – High performing for these procedures and treatments: COPD, colin cancer, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Holy Cross – High performing in orthopedics and urology, and for procedures and treatment for gynecological cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and orthopedics, and for these procedures and treatment of conditions: COPD, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia and stroke.

Providence Saint John’s – Rated high performing in geriatrics and urology, and for these procedures and conditions: back surgery, colon cancer surgery, gynecological surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma & myeloma, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Providence Saint Joseph – High performing in neurology and neurosurgery, and for procedures and treatment of COPD, colon cancer, gynecological surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Hospitals visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals or explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...