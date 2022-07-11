header image

2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home.

LADPH has opened this program for those who have difficulty leaving their home in order to get the vaccine or booster.

Self-referrals and referrals from organizations, agencies, providers, caregivers, family members and loved ones are welcome.

To request an in-home vaccination, fill out the online form using the provided link, or call (833) 540-0473 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, or dial 211 to make the request.

For more information about the vaccines or this program visit Public Health’s website.
Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City

Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County

Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills

Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
FULL STORY...

July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility

July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Supervisors To Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
The United States Department of Justice announced July 6 that it has begun phase two of the remission compensation process to provide recovery for Western Union fraud victims.
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released the 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results. The publication is now available for download.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
At a recent special ceremony, California state Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution.
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
The Summer Theatre Festival hosted by Santa Clarita Shakespeare will offer a "Festival of 15 Minute Musicals" on Sunday, July 10 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
Jami Posten Kennedy, 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia on July 4, 2022, after a long illness. She was a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, moving to the SCV at age 7.
Jami Kennedy, Longtime SCV Volunteer, Dies at 74
SCVNews.com
