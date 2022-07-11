Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County

The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home.

LADPH has opened this program for those who have difficulty leaving their home in order to get the vaccine or booster.

Self-referrals and referrals from organizations, agencies, providers, caregivers, family members and loved ones are welcome.

To request an in-home vaccination, fill out the online form using the provided link, or call (833) 540-0473 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, or dial 211 to make the request.

For more information about the vaccines or this program visit Public Health’s website.

