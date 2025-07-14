L.A. County Homelessness Shows Decline for Second Consecutive Year

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Monday, july 14.

For the second consecutive year, homelessness is down across Los Angeles County, falling 4% to 72,308. Homelessness also declined in the city of Los Angeles, falling by 3.4% to 43,699.

Another key metric, unsheltered homelessness, decreased countywide by 9.5% and within the city of Los Angeles by 7.9%. Over the last two years, unsheltered homelessness has dropped in the county and city of Los Angeles by 14% and 17.5%, respectively.

Unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles County decreased 9.5% in 2025 while sheltered homelessness increased 8.5%. In the City of LA, unsheltered homelessness decreased 7.9% and sheltered homelessness increased 4.7%.

The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count was held over three days, Feb. 18-20. It was rescheduled from an earlier date in January due to wildfires. The count was conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger released the following statement in response to the release of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count:

“It’s encouraging to see that, for the second consecutive year, the annual homeless count reflects a decrease in homelessness across Los Angeles County. This positive trend is a clear indication that our collective efforts are beginning to make a meaningful impact.

I believe this progress has been driven by three key components: sustained investments in housing and services, strong partnerships with our local cities and service providers, and a focused approach to encampment resolution, such as through the county’s Pathway Home program, which helps transition individuals directly from encampments into shelter and care.

At the same time, the count is a sobering reminder of the work that lies ahead. The fact remains that 72,308 individuals are still experiencing homelessness in our County is heartbreaking. Each person counted represents a life in crisis. They must remain at the center of our housing, outreach, and support service strategies.

I remain fully committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County continues investing in innovative and compassionate solutions that deliver lasting, measurable results. I am also optimistic about the establishment of our new county department dedicated solely to homelessness. I believe this focused and coordinated approach will significantly strengthen our efforts and help reduce homelessness further in our communities.”

The unsheltered counts reflect the success of encampment resolution programs, such as Inside Safe and Pathway Home, which bring people inside rapidly. Since their inception, the two signature programs have combined to place 6,317 people in interim housing and have permanently housed 1,449 people.

Additionally, the number of permanent housing placements reached an all-time high of nearly 27,994 in 2024, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous year. This result is possible, in part, due to the 2,960 permanent supportive housing units created in 2024, many of which were made possible by Prop HHH. This record performance has pushed the total number of housing placements since 2017 over 125,000.

Several innovations also contributed to this success, including Master Leasing, active system management and key policy changes that enabled more people to obtain the necessary documents to secure housing. These changes contributed to a 23.5% increase in the number of people transitioning from interim housing to permanent housing, totaling 11,146 individuals.

“Our work over the last two years has yielded tangible results that have saved lives,” saidDr. Adams Kellum. “As we move forward into a new era of homeless services, I urge both the city and the county to continue to stay aligned an d coordinate with each other. You must keep this momentum going to end the crisis on our streets.”

