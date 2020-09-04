Homeowner Fires Warning Shot; Deputies Arrest Attempted Burglary Suspect

Deputies responded to a burglary attempt gone awry Thursday, after an older female victim pulled a gun on an alleged home invader and fired a warning shot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the possible burglary in the 15000 block of Baker Canyon Road, near Vasquez Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, Sgt. Matt Bengtson confirmed.

“The suspect allegedly made entry into her home,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station. “The victim went into a room of her house, and it sounds like the suspect made entry into the room where the victim was.”

The suspect reportedly was unarmed, but the victim was not, Miller noted, citing a report taken at the scene.

Ultimately, the victim fired a shot into the air and then ordered the suspect onto the ground, according to Sheriff’s Station deputies.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Collin Keoshian, 29, of Valencia, who was lying on the front lawn of the victim’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Station report.

Keoshian was booked on suspicion of a felony burglary charge at the Sheriff’s Station and then later released on $50,000 bail.