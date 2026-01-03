header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
| Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
Homes for families

Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.

The annual event, held in the Antelope Valley, welcomed dozens of veterans and their children. The celebration featured breakfast cooked on-site by Antelope Valley Boots on the Ground Alliance, a cookie decorating station, interactive holiday games and friendly competitions with prizes for children of all ages.

“Parents have shared over the years that events like this help them create meaningful traditions with their children, especially during a time of year that can be financially challenging for low-income veteran families,” said a spokesperson for Homes 4 Families.

The residents are part of Homes 4 Families’ Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods. These supportive communities are built around the unique needs of military families transitioning to civilian life.

The neighborhoods offer affordable homeownership paired with trauma-informed, wraparound services that help families strengthen financial stability, emotional well-being and long-term resilience.

“At Homes 4 Families, we are proud of the work we do to support the veterans and families in our communities throughout the year and anytime we can deepen that through activities during special occasions like our annual holiday celebration it’s even more fulfilling,” said Homes 4 Families CEO Crystal M. Yelverton. “Witnessing the joy on the faces of the children and the parents relaxed and fellowshipping with neighbors while participating in the festive activities really highlighted the sense of community within our Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods.”

Homes 4 Families was founded in 2008 and exists to meet the significant need for affordable housing and effective, no-cost services that equip veteran families to move up the economic ladder. With the support of CalVet and generous corporate sponsors and individual donors, the nonprofit has helped over 402 low-income families achieve their dreams of safe, affordable homeownership. This includes 168 low-income veterans and military families. In the next few years, the nonprofit hopes to add 52 additional military families to this number.

Homes 4 Families is always looking for volunteers to help build homes and get involved in many ways. Volunteers can sign up for one or several shifts and no prior experience is necessary.

Homes 4 Families is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization located in Woodland Hills, Calif.

To volunterr and for more information on the organization visit homes4families.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library

Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families

Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event

Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
FULL STORY...

Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline

Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
FULL STORY...

New Year, New You: Why Not Volunteer?

New Year, New You: Why Not Volunteer?
Tuesday, Dec 30, 2025
As 2025 ends, you may be considering all sorts of new activities that you hope will invigorate and fulfill you in 2026. Why not consider being a local volunteer?
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
Jan. 6, 8: SCV Women’s Circle, Support Program for Midlife Women
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Santa Clarita Valley Man, Woman of the Year Committee Seeks Nominees
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
As we usher in a new year, I want to wish you and your family a very happy and healthy 2026.
Councilwoman Marsha McLean | New Year, New Amenities
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting entries for two sculptural pieces for its Temporary Public Art program.
City Accepting Entries for Temporary Public Art Trailhead Sculptures
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe 2025 is now in the rearview mirror.
Ken Striplin | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is still on holiday schedule, with some teams resting and others in a frenzy of non-league competition. But no league matches have taken place since our last look, so, once again, league standings haven’t changed.
Foothill League Soccer: Holiday Rest or Frenzy
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 360 Executive Suites.
Jan. 15: VIA After Five Mixer Hosted By 360 Executive Suites
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for "Art Soup" group show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Jan. 4.
Jan 4: Call for Artists, ‘Art Soup’ Deadline
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Hot Cocoa Bar," Monday, Jan. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 12: Hot Cocoa Bar at Newhall Library
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency invites members of the public to participate in a virtual workshop focused on the State-required Periodic Evaluation of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley East Groundwater Subbasin.
Jan 7: Periodic Evaluation of Groundwater Sustainability Plan Public Workshop
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is roundin’ up western gear and food vendors for its 30th anniversary April 18 and 19. Application deadline for both is Monday, Feb. 2.
Gear, Grub Vendor Applications Open for Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
SCVNews.com