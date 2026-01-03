Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families

Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.

The annual event, held in the Antelope Valley, welcomed dozens of veterans and their children. The celebration featured breakfast cooked on-site by Antelope Valley Boots on the Ground Alliance, a cookie decorating station, interactive holiday games and friendly competitions with prizes for children of all ages.

“Parents have shared over the years that events like this help them create meaningful traditions with their children, especially during a time of year that can be financially challenging for low-income veteran families,” said a spokesperson for Homes 4 Families.

The residents are part of Homes 4 Families’ Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods. These supportive communities are built around the unique needs of military families transitioning to civilian life.

The neighborhoods offer affordable homeownership paired with trauma-informed, wraparound services that help families strengthen financial stability, emotional well-being and long-term resilience.

“At Homes 4 Families, we are proud of the work we do to support the veterans and families in our communities throughout the year and anytime we can deepen that through activities during special occasions like our annual holiday celebration it’s even more fulfilling,” said Homes 4 Families CEO Crystal M. Yelverton. “Witnessing the joy on the faces of the children and the parents relaxed and fellowshipping with neighbors while participating in the festive activities really highlighted the sense of community within our Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods.”

Homes 4 Families was founded in 2008 and exists to meet the significant need for affordable housing and effective, no-cost services that equip veteran families to move up the economic ladder. With the support of CalVet and generous corporate sponsors and individual donors, the nonprofit has helped over 402 low-income families achieve their dreams of safe, affordable homeownership. This includes 168 low-income veterans and military families. In the next few years, the nonprofit hopes to add 52 additional military families to this number.

Homes 4 Families is always looking for volunteers to help build homes and get involved in many ways. Volunteers can sign up for one or several shifts and no prior experience is necessary.

Homes 4 Families is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization located in Woodland Hills, Calif.

To volunterr and for more information on the organization visit homes4families.org.

