Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found in Canyon Country

A body was found under the Soledad Canyon overpass in Canyon Country on Tuesday, prompting a call to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives.

At approximately 5 p.m., officials from the L.A. County Fire Department received a call from the Sheriff’s Department regarding a report that a possible medical emergency was underway near the corner of Camp Plenty and Soledad Canyon roads.

“There was someone under the overpass in the wash,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Fire Department, who added that no one was transported to the hospital after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nelson Rios confirmed Tuesday evening the body was a woman found under the Soledad overpass, but said he couldn’t confirm any further details, citing an active investigation.

Homicide detectives, as of 6:30 p.m., were heading to the scene to conduct an investigation, Rios said.

No other victims or bodies had been reported as of the publication of this article. The cause of death for the woman remained under investigation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...