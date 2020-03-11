Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.

Here’s more from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s social media:

“On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 9:42 PM, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station responded to the 25000 block of Oak Meadows Drive in the unincorporated area of Valencia regarding a medical rescue call.

“Upon arriving, deputies discovered a woman in her late 30s unresponsive.

“Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

“It was learned the woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in a driveway of a residence where it is believed she lived.

“The identity of the woman is not being released at this time pending the arrival and positive identification by the Office of Medical Examiner/Coroner.

“The cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time.

“There is no further information at this time.

“If you have any information about this incident, we ask that you please call our Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500.

“If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call ‘Crime Stoppers’ by dialing (800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.”