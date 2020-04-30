Homicide Detectives Investigating Human Skeletal Remains Found in Newhall

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) were checking several homeless encampments in the area to offer homeless people temporary housing, supplies, masks, and distribute informational fliers related to COVID 19 precautions. When deputies arrived at the location, they found an adult’s human skeletal remains at an unoccupied encampment beneath a freeway overpass.

LASD Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene.

The cause of death and identity of the deceased person is unknown and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.