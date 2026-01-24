Honu Coffee in Newhall Will Close its Doors on Feb. 7

Owners John and Darla Evarts, who established Honu Coffee in Old Town Newhall in October 2014, announced on Friday, Jan. 23, that the coffee house will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The announcement, made on social media, read “Honu’s chapter officially comes to a close on February 7. Thank you for 11 years of love, coffee, and community. We can’t thank you enough for all of your support throughout the years.”

A letter of appreciation was also posted by the owners which read,

“To our amazing Honu family:

‘The only constant is change.’ Heraclitus

The time for change has come at Honu. After more than 11 years, we will be closing our doors on February 7.

Bitter because Honu, the more than 150 team members over the years, and the thousands of you who made this place a second home for over a decade are an integral part of who we are.

We will miss this chapter of our lives dearly.

Sweet because we are profoundly grateful for the relationships, memories and community that were built, often over a cup of coffee.

If you have a chance, please stop by, grab a cup, say hello, and spend a little time with us. If you can’t make it in, we would love to see your farewells and memories in the comments.

We share this news with heavy, but grateful, hearts. While Honu may not last forever, its impact on this community will endure because of the incredible people who made up the Honu family.

With gratitute,

John & Darla”

Honu Coffee emphasized a sense of community. On its website the owner described what they hoped what their coffee house would be:

“But we don’t view Honu Coffee as our coffee house. We view Honu Coffee as your coffee house. Without the community, Honu would just be a building with equipment in it. It is not truly a coffee house until it is filled with people, the sound of voices sharing themselves over a cup of coffee, the sound of milk steaming, the smell of freshly ground coffee and warm pastries, and the almost tangible feeling of relationships. Once you experience it, you will know what we are talking about.”

Honu Coffee, 22722 Lyons Ave., Suite #1, Newhall, CA 91321 will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until Feb. 7.

