Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

“Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, we are free at last.” Inspirational words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that will forever reverberate in my mind and soul.

We have continually evolved as a nation, tasting freedom, energizing our spirit, motivating creativity, learning from mistakes, and forgiving those who expressed antipathy. We are a better people, thoughtfully moving forward as we recognize differences, yet share commonality.

For now, the coronavirus shackles us, confines us, restricts us, and separates us. Many will lose friends or family members. No one will be untouched.

Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost.

Science will give us treatments halting this viral onslaught, and a vaccine will emerge. Then one day your blood test, as well as those around you, will reveal immunity.

“Free at last, free at last.”

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.