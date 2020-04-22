[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020

 

Dr. Gene Dorio“Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, we are free at last.” Inspirational words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that will forever reverberate in my mind and soul.

We have continually evolved as a nation, tasting freedom, energizing our spirit, motivating creativity, learning from mistakes, and forgiving those who expressed antipathy. We are a better people, thoughtfully moving forward as we recognize differences, yet share commonality.

For now, the coronavirus shackles us, confines us, restricts us, and separates us. Many will lose friends or family members. No one will be untouched.

Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost.

Science will give us treatments halting this viral onslaught, and a vaccine will emerge. Then one day your blood test, as well as those around you, will reveal immunity.

“Free at last, free at last.”

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers
American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.
Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers
SCE Offers Early Refunds, Aid Programs for Stressed Customers
Southern California Edison customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
SCE Offers Early Refunds, Aid Programs for Stressed Customers
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought
COVID-19 killed people in America weeks earlier than first thought, according to a new report citing confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.
CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought
CSUN Researchers Examine Rise of ‘Digital Vigilantism’
CSUN researchers have found that consumers are turning to “digital vigilantism” to force businesses and other organizations to respond to their concerns.
CSUN Researchers Examine Rise of ‘Digital Vigilantism’
Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed
Given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans announced on Wednesday a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down.
Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
