Los Angeles County Fire Captain Arnie Sandoval. Courtesy of David Guymon.

Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition

Uploaded: , Friday, Jun 11, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

In an improvement from his critical, yet stable, status last week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department captain hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is in “fair” condition, according to officials.

Fire Capt. Arnie Sandoval, 54, was severely injured by multiple gunshot wounds during the Fire Station 81 shooting June 1 in Agua Dulce. The shooting resulted in the death of Fire Specialist Tory Carlon, 44. Sandoval was quickly transported to the hospital for emergency surgery.

On Thursday, hospital officials described his condition as “fair,” meaning that his vital signs are stable and within normal limits, and he is conscious, but may be uncomfortable.

“Indicators are favorable,” according to the American Hospital Association’s guidelines regarding patient conditions.

Officials did not indicate the exact prognosis for Sandoval’s injuries nor when he would be likely discharged from the hospital.

David Guymon, a 20-year co-worker and friend, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser Friday at the request of Sandoval’s family. The fundraiser brought in over $50,000 since it was first created six days ago.

No Comments for : Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project

    State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project

    49 mins ago
  • Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return

    Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return

    2 hours ago
  • Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat

    Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat

    2 hours ago
  • Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward

    Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward

    2 hours ago
  • No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation

    No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation

    3 hours ago
  • Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition

    Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 11)

    Today in SCV History (June 11)

    18 hours ago
  • Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy

    Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy

    1 day ago
  • Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service

    Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service

    1 day ago
  • Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design

    Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.