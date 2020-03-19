How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave

With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing links to file for unemployment insurance, disability, and paid family leave.

IF YOU HAVE HAD YOUR HOURS CUT, BEEN FURLOUGHED, OR LAID OFF:

If your employer has reduced your hours or shut down operations due to COVID-19, you can file for unemployment insurance.

If you are expecting to return to your job after the dust settles, you do not have to be actively seeking new work during the outbreak.

But you must be “able and available to work” to get these benefits, which generally range from $40-$450 per week for up to six months.

To file a claim for unemployment insurance, click here.

IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY SICK WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OR HAVE BEEN EXPOSED:

Individuals who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a disability insurance claim.

Disability insurance provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have full or partial loss of wages due to a non-work-related illness, injury, or pregnancy. Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50 – $1,300 a week.

To file a claim for disability insurance, click here.

IF YOU ARE CARING FOR SOMEONE ELSE WHO IS SICK:

Californians who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a paid family leave claim.

PFL provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages because they need time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child. Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50-$1,300 a week.

To file a claim for paid family leave, click here.

