How to File for Unemployment, Disability, Family Leave

With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing links to file for unemployment insurance, disability, and paid family leave.
IF YOU HAVE HAD YOUR HOURS CUT, BEEN FURLOUGHED, OR LAID OFF:
If your employer has reduced your hours or shut down operations due to COVID-19, you can file for unemployment insurance.
If you are expecting to return to your job after the dust settles, you do not have to be actively seeking new work during the outbreak.
But you must be “able and available to work” to get these benefits, which generally range from $40-$450 per week for up to six months.
IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY SICK WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OR HAVE BEEN EXPOSED:
Individuals who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a disability insurance claim.
Disability insurance provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have full or partial loss of wages due to a non-work-related illness, injury, or pregnancy. Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50 – $1,300 a week.
IF YOU ARE CARING FOR SOMEONE ELSE WHO IS SICK:
Californians who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a paid family leave claim.
PFL provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages because they need time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child. Benefit amounts are approximately 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and range from $50-$1,300 a week.
Several hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the closure of many public places to slow the spread of the COVID-19, homeless people woke up wondering where they could go to shower and charge their phones.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
