HUD Awards $6.4M to L.A. County to Help House Homeless Veterans

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Los Angeles County Development Authority a total of $6,418,080 to fund 500 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to help homeless veterans or veterans at risk of experiencing homelessness.

HUD has awarded a total of $46 million to Public Housing Agencies across the country, which will help fund 4,875 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers. L.A. County received the largest allocation of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing funds to a public housing agency.

This allocation is a result of the county’s need for more assistance to house veterans experiencing homelessness. The 2020 Los Angeles County Homeless Count found that 2,918 veterans remained unsheltered.

Many veterans encounter challenges to maintaining housing -– disabilities, substance abuse, mental illness, and a limited supply of affordable supportive housing in L.A. County.

L.A. County officials in charge of combating homelessness say they are on a mission to help veterans overcome challenges by obtaining the additional vouchers to secure stable housing and pair it with supportive services, such as health management, personal and financial counseling, and employment services.

Emilio Salas, the Acting Executive Director of LACDA said: “We are grateful to HUD for this additional allocation and for helping us address the continuing need. Especially during this uncertain time, we are glad to help 500 more veterans find a safe, affordable home.”

The LACDA partners with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center of Greater Los Angeles to administer the VASH program, which is designed to improve each veteran’s physical and mental health, enhance his/her ability to remain stably housed, and integrate in their local community. The VAMC screens all applicants for program eligibility and service needs and refers clients to the LACDA if they need rental assistance.

Homeless veterans are encouraged to contact the VAMC to determine eligibility by calling 310-478-3711.