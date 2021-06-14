header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 14
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
| Monday, Jun 14, 2021
Family members of Michelle Dorsey, from left, Jessica Jordan, sister, Cheryl Smith, mother and Daniel Smith, brother, fondly remember Michelle Dorsey during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Michelle Denise Dorsey’s life was celebrated by more than 200 people during a memorial service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday morning.

During the service, family and friends shared memories of Dorsey, who was remembered as an “amazing mother, daughter (and) sister” and for her “infectious laugh,” love of the outdoors, animals and adventures, and singing Disney songs.

Family members of Michelle Dorsey enter during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Michelle wouldn’t want this to be a sad day, but a time to remember her,” said Jessica Jordan, Dorsey’s sister. “A time to reflect on that amazing, adventurous, loving, caring and generous person that she was.”

Jordan described Dorsey, the mother of three young boys, as her best friend and the person she would always turn to with “my fears and secrets, my concerns and problems, my happiness and successes.”

“Together, we would laugh till we cry and cry till we laughed,” she said, recalling many happy memories including their last camping trip not long before Dorsey was murdered April 15. “We talked about our kids and our future hopes. It was so wonderful walking with her that morning. My sister by my side. Life was perfect in that moment.”

Family members of Michelle Dorsey, from left, Jessica Jordan, sister, Cheryl Smith, mother and Daniel Smith, brother, fondly remember Michelle Dorsey during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dorsey’s brother Daniel “DJ” Smith said Michelle showed him “how to be strong, loving, selfless, giving, wise and determined.”

“So loving, compassionate and kind, she gave everything for her boys putting them first before everything else, even in her final moments,” said Smith.

Smith shared stories of family road trips to softball tournaments, the time when Michelle made the beautiful floral arrangement at his wedding, the many animals she kept, and her love of Disney songs and Disneyland.

“If you were lucky enough to show up unannounced in her house, especially while she was baking, you could hear her from the door singing along without a care in the world,” he said.

Attendees sign a memory book before a memorial service for Michelle Dorsey held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Jordan and Smith accompanied their mother, Cheryl Smith, to the stage covered in flowers and pictures of Dorsey with her three sons.

“Michelle was all about family. If someone couldn’t make it to family dinner Sunday night, she would give us crap. She made sure you were going to be there,” Cheryl Smith said, calling her daughter her “go to and confidante.”

“She would take (her sons) fishing. She could fish like you couldn’t believe. She could bait a hook. I took Carson fishing last week. Have you tried to put a worm on a hook without touching? Grammy’s not very good,” Smith said, allowing the audience to momentarily pause their sniffling and laugh. “I can’t fill her shoes. There’s no way I can begin to fill her shoes. She was the best.”

Skye Girard, Michelle’s boyfriend, said he shared a special bond with her during their short time together.

“She went without so that (her sons) didn’t have to and that was what drove me to want to do everything for her,” Girard said. “She never asked me for anything but I wanted to give her the world because she deserved it.”

Boyfriend, Skye Girard, surrounded by photos of Michelle Dorsey remembers hers during a memorial service held at Real Life Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 061221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Michelle’s friend Danielle Quemuel called Dorsey a “very simple, laid back, easygoing girl.”

“Michelle never wanted the spotlight so I’m sure she’s yelling at all of us right now doing this for her,” Quemuel said, noting that her friend was a hero, including on her last day. “She deserves nothing but the best and nothing but to be honored.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
Monday, Jun 14, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,053 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
Monday, Jun 14, 2021
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
In the first four months of 2021, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges on 537 Santa Clarita Valley criminal cases — already 156% of the total number of declined cases for the entire previous year.
FULL STORY...
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Monday, Jun 14, 2021
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Michelle Denise Dorsey’s life was celebrated by more than 200 people during a memorial service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday morning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,053 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 14-20, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
In the first four months of 2021, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges on 537 Santa Clarita Valley criminal cases — already 156% of the total number of declined cases for the entire previous year.
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Michelle Denise Dorsey’s life was celebrated by more than 200 people during a memorial service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday morning.
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Planning Commission to Discuss Transitional Housing, Circle K Alcohol Sales Expansion
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a transitional housing project on a vacant lot at 23652 Newhall Ave.
Planning Commission to Discuss Transitional Housing, Circle K Alcohol Sales Expansion
SCV School Districts Set to Reject COVID-19 Testing Funds
Many Santa Clarita Valley school districts plan to reject Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding to provide comprehensive COVID-19-screening programs at SCV schools.
SCV School Districts Set to Reject COVID-19 Testing Funds
County Officials Answer Public’s Reopening Questions
A virtual town hall Thursday brought together Los Angeles County Public Health officials to answer questions from the public about changes to coronavirus restrictions come Tuesday when California’s “blueprint for a safer economy” expires.
County Officials Answer Public’s Reopening Questions
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
America’s Job Center of California is offering virtual career transition support sessions for displaced workers in Los Angeles County on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
As COVID-19 ravaged the nation, the hotel and hospitality industry were among the hardest hit, experiencing major losses in 2020.
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast throughout the County including the Santa Clarita Valley.
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,037 Total SCV Cases; County MIS-C Cases in Children Plummet
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,037 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,037 Total SCV Cases; County MIS-C Cases in Children Plummet
State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project
California’s high-speed rail project got a much-needed boost Friday when the federal government agreed to restore nearly $1 billion in grant funding for the embattled infrastructure project.
State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project
Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return
Hart High School’s show choir is once again hosting its Summer Show Choir Camp next month for students fifth grade and up.
Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
State legislators had until June 4 to pass their bills out of the house in which they originated, and legislators representing the Santa Clarita Valley are reporting multiple bills on the move.
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation
Although they are still awaiting the autopsy results, Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau detectives said they do not believe at this time that foul play resulted in a body being discovered near Castaic Lake on Tuesday.
No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation
Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition
In an improvement from his critical, yet stable, status last week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department captain hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is in “fair” condition, according to officials.
Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
For the past few years, Walmart Academies have focused on training our associates to succeed in their jobs and upskill for the future.
Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
Princess is introducing a new on-demand service that allows guests to call a crew member to their exact location to make an in-person request for assistance.
Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
Following its selection by the American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter as a 2020 Project of the Year, the city of Santa Clarita’s Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park was recently named the Innovative Design of the Year Project by the APWA’s High Desert Branch.
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
%d bloggers like this: