Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening

Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.

The Santa Clarita City Council welcomed hundreds of children, parents and community members to the event, which included an official ribbon-cutting, family resource fair and a drum station hosted by REMO.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth welcomed those in attendance at Canyon Country Park (17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387) and introduced the event’s special guest performers – students from the city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool program, which is also based in the park.

The students were able to see the construction of the Inclusive Play Area from start to finish and rehearsed songs that they could sing to their parents and other guests at the grand opening celebration.

Following a brief speaking program, attendees of all ages and abilities watched the ribbon get cut before being the first to explore the variety of elements in the expansive western-themed space. The Inclusive Play Area includes a number of features suggested by residents through a public input process, including a dual-track inclusive zipline, sensory-friendly elements, accessible connections to existing facilities and large shade structures to protect visitors from the elements in the summer months.

The Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park provides opportunities that welcome everyone, regardless of age or ability, to play, learn and grow together. The result is a place where residents and their children can go to have experiences that promote integrated play for all and develop physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills.

For more information about the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, please contact project manager Elena Galvez at egalvez@santa-clarita.com.