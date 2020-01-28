[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
| Monday, Jan 27, 2020
inclusive play area

Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.

The Santa Clarita City Council welcomed hundreds of children, parents and community members to the event, which included an official ribbon-cutting, family resource fair and a drum station hosted by REMO.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth welcomed those in attendance at Canyon Country Park (17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387) and introduced the event’s special guest performers – students from the city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool program, which is also based in the park.

The students were able to see the construction of the Inclusive Play Area from start to finish and rehearsed songs that they could sing to their parents and other guests at the grand opening celebration.

Following a brief speaking program, attendees of all ages and abilities watched the ribbon get cut before being the first to explore the variety of elements in the expansive western-themed space. The Inclusive Play Area includes a number of features suggested by residents through a public input process, including a dual-track inclusive zipline, sensory-friendly elements, accessible connections to existing facilities and large shade structures to protect visitors from the elements in the summer months.

The Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park provides opportunities that welcome everyone, regardless of age or ability, to play, learn and grow together. The result is a place where residents and their children can go to have experiences that promote integrated play for all and develop physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills.

For more information about the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park, please contact project manager Elena Galvez at egalvez@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening

Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.
FULL STORY...

Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’

Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.
FULL STORY...

City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments

City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
FULL STORY...

January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council

January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs

City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
Friday, Jan 24, 2020
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its "wish list" for events and fundraising in 2020.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
The Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been put on hiatus for the 2020 racing season, according to AEG, the sports and live entertainment company that stages the race.
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname "Kiki," a 22-year-old white woman.
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition meeting is set for Monday, January 27, at 1 p.m. in Lancaster.
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
%d bloggers like this: