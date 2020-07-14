[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
| Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
La Palma Fresh Fruit
La Palma Fresh Fruit serves a line of customers in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. July 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Hundreds lined up Monday on a Canyon Country sidewalk to buy fresh fruit in support of two friends’ fruit business, a day after a local couple was recorded on video telling the street vendors to leave.

Donning face masks, Leobardo Ramirez and Sergio Medina, L.A. residents who own the La Palma Fresh Fruit, served fruit nonstop for hours on the corner of Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads.

“We’ve been here since 1 p.m. and we’ve served about 400 to 500 people,” Ramirez said in Spanish, simultaneously peeling mangoes. “It feels so great to see all the support from the community. Thank you.”

The large turnout, which included several donations in both cash and at least one cart full of fruit, followed a viral video on social media that showed the interaction between the men who took the video defending the fruit vendors and the couple.

The men started recording after the couple yelled at the vendors to leave the location, which was on a Sand Canyon Road sidewalk just feet away from a Mobil gas station that is about several hundred feet away from the couple’s business Bergie’s Bar and Grill. Footage showed the man who was upset at the vendors calling their business “illegal” and said, “We aren’t the (expletive) ghetto. It needs to go.”

Since the viral video, hundreds of low-star ratings were posted on Yelp about Bergie’s, prompting the online company to disable additional posts while they worked “to investigate the content.”

Bergie’s did not return requests for comment Monday.

Ramirez said he was unaware of Santa Clarita’s permit laws, which require street vendors to have a special or temporary permit to sell in any public right-of way.

“We don’t want to harm anyone. We want to obtain a permit and grow the business,” said Ramirez. “We started this business because of the pandemic, and it’s really important to us because we also have families to support.”

A GoFundMe to support the business’ growth had raised more than $2,300 of $10,000 by Monday.

La Palma Fresh Fruit

Leobardo Ramirez (right) and Sergio Medina, left, chop and serve fruit for the business La Palma Fresh Fruit in Canyon Country on Monday, July 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

La Palma Fresh Fruit

Customers Amber Osby, far right, and Danya Driskell wave to cars honking to show their support of La Palma Fresh Fruits Monday afternoon. July 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

La Palma Fresh Fruit

Sergio Medina, right, serves fruit to customers lining up in front of La Palma Fresh Fruit in Canyon Country on Monday, July 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

La Palma Fresh Fruit

Leobardo Ramirez (right) and Sergio Medina, left, chop and serve fruit for the business La Palma Fresh Fruit in Canyon Country on Monday, July 13, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-14-2020 July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
07-14-2020 Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
07-14-2020 Firefighters Respond to Excess Smoke From Faulty AC Unit at Vallarta
07-13-2020 SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
07-11-2020 SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.
July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera died by drowning in Lake Piru as a result of an accident, according to an autopsy released Tuesday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the availability of COVID-19 Response Grants to local nonprofit organizations through federal funding recently issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 4,244 new cases and 2,103 people currently hospitalized.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV
California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements
SACRAMENTO – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday new plans for COVID-19 testing in California, including updated testing guidance, new requirements for health plans to cover testing, and the new co-chairs of the state's COVID-19 Testing Task Force.
California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
Hundreds lined up Monday on a Canyon Country sidewalk to buy fresh fruit in support of two friends’ fruit business, a day after a local couple was recorded on video telling the street vendors to leave.
Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor
CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
Summer traditionally means camp for many kids. But this year — with the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations to stay indoors and limit contact with others as much as possible — many traditional summer camps are closed, and many families are scrambling to find alternatives to keep their children entertained and busy while school is out.
CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend. 
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Many of Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) fundraising events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SCAA has found a creative way to raise funds while practicing Safer at Home orders.
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
The Santa Clarita Public Library, joined by the Historical Novel Society, is thrilled to host the final event in the History Talks series titled “California History Galore.”
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place virtually, Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase and some businesses are once again asked to close, Los Angeles County officials continue to prepare for the start of a new school year this fall, which they say will look much different.
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
Firefighters Respond to Excess Smoke From Faulty AC Unit at Vallarta
Smoke was showing from a possible building fire at the Vallarta supermarket in Newhall on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Firefighters Respond to Excess Smoke From Faulty AC Unit at Vallarta
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
As national retail stores once again temporarily close amid the latest COVID-19 spike, other businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are struggling to avoid closing their doors permanently.
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
The body found at Lake Piru was identified as Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its current air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley, warning of unhealthy air on Tuesday for sensitive individuals and groups.
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gave water to a dog stuck in a hot car on a 100-degree day Sunday after seeing the dog's water bowl was empty.
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
%d bloggers like this: