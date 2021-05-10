Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced plans to reopen on Saturday, with a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The water park is first set to reopen to annual passholders on Saturday and Sunday before opening to the general public May 22.

In accordance with reopening guidelines for water parks, the park is expected to operate at reduced attendance levels, utilizing a new reservation system, with all guests, including passholders, requiring reservations to visit, according to a news release.

The park is also implementing new safety measures, including several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, which include:

– Protocols for the safe operation of rides.

– Strictly enforced social distancing, such as distance markers in all ride lines.

– Extensive sanitization and disinfection protocols.

– Health screenings for guests and team members.

– Sanitized food preparation and service.

– Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies.

In following public health guidelines, all guests over the age of 2 and all team members are set to be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout the day, except while in pools or on waterpark attractions.

Los Angeles County is in the yellow tier of the state’s reopening blueprint, which allows water parks to reopen at 40% outdoor capacity.

“As warmer temperatures return this year, we are excited to offer guests a safe, outdoor environment for fun in the sun,” park President Don McCoy said in a prepared statement. “Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is a great place to enjoy some of the most thrilling water slide attractions in Southern California with friends and family.”

