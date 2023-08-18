Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday

The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.

Some areas could see up to five inches of rain.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services urges residents to take precaution and stay updated by signing up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov and follow the department on social media @ReadyLACounty.

Alert LA County is an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the county of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text, email and/or phone call. Alert LA County has accessibility features for people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. Once registered, add the Alert LA County telephone numbers to your contacts.

Rain Safety Tips

Heed all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

Drive cautiously and slow down – Many roadways will be wet and slippery.

Do not attempt to cross flooded areas and never enter moving water.

As little as 6 inches of water can knock over and carry away an adult and 18-24 inches of water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. “Turn around, don’t drown!”

Stay Informed

Residents living in recent burn areas should monitor the Los Angeles County Public Works Mud and Debris Flow Forecast.

Visit the county’s Emergency Response Page to stay up to date regarding any evacuations, road closures or media releases during active storms.

The National Weather Service issues weather advisories and watches when the weather forecast indicates there is a potential for hazardous conditions. View the latest NWS Hazard Summary for current watches, advisories and warnings.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...