I-210 Ramp Closures Announced

The California Department of Transportation announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between Sunland and Altadena to upgrade curb ramps. The closures have been scheduled to install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

On eastbound and westbound I-210 full on- and off-ramp closures or ramp lane closures should be expected at Sunland Boulevard, La Tuna Canyon Road, La Crescenta Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. This week will include concrete pouring. Please allow extra travel time and Be Work Zone Alert.

