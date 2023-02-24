I-5 Closed Through Tejon Pass From Grapevine to Parker Road

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reports that because if icy roads Caltrans has closed the I-5 through the Tejon Pass from Grapevine Road to Parker Road.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Gorman units advise of snowy conditions due to the ongoing cold storm. The duration of the closure is unknown.

Motorists are advised to use US 101 as the alternate route. See closures at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

When roads do open up again, however, please avoid pulling over into shoulders on side roads. Numerous trenches have been created by the rain, hidden under snow and causing motorists to become stranded.

If you plan on traveling through the Gorman area this weekend, please plan accordingly. Pack warm clothing, extra water and food and a phone charger should you become stranded. Snow/all terrain tires are highly encouraged if you plan on traveling through the Grapevine.

Other road closures include Ridge Route Road in Castaic, from Pine Crest to Templin Highway. The road is closed due to snow and icy conditions. Reopening of the route will depend on improved weather conditions.

Roads have reopened in Bouquet Canyon, San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon, Saugus, Saugus/Canyon Country including Bouquet Canyon Road, Spunky Canyon Road to Texas Canyon Gates.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...