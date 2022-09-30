I-5 Corridor Improvement Work Continues, SR-134 to Buena Vista Street

The HOV, High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool, lanes are open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.

However, corridor improvement work continues along the I-5 from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

﻿I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange. Some work may occur at night.

I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are installing signs and electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

I-5 between SR-134 (Ventura Freeway) and Buena Vista Street: Crews are planting landscaping.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are installing traffic signals.

City streets: Crews are installing lane striping, traffic detector loops and handrail at various locations on city streets at or adjacent to I-5.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street and other streets.

For more information visit My I-5.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...