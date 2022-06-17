I-5 Corridor Improvement Work, Includes SFV Street Repair, Curbs, Gutters

Work continues along the I-5 Corridor. The work has expanded to now include city street repair as well as work on curbs and gutters.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change. View the map below to see where construction is expected.

City Street Repair and Improvements:

Crews are constructing curbs and gutters, new asphalt overlay on streets, and curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at multiple locations in Burbank. Crews are working generally from north to south at locations.

Curb and gutter construction is scheduled on San Fernando Boulevard between Lincoln Street and Ontario Street; Victory Place between Maria Street and the Burbank Animal Shelter north of Lake Street; Verdugo Avenue at the I-5 bridge and Bonnywood Place between Providencia Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue/Bonnywood Place.

Pavement grinding and new asphalt overlay is scheduled on San Fernando Boulevard northwest of Buena Vista Street; San Fernando Boulevard southeast of Buena Vista Street; Buena Vista Street between San Fernando Boulevard and the Northbound I-5 on-ramp; Buena Vista Street south of San Fernando Boulevard; San Fernando Boulevard between Grismer Avenue and the Northbound I-5 ramps; Empire Avenue between Maria Street and Keystone Street; Victory Place between Old Empire Avenue and Maria Street; Victory Place south of Empire Avenue; Verdugo Avenue at the I-5 bridge and Alameda Avenue from east of the Northbound I-5 ramps to west of the Southbound I-5 ramps.

ADA-compliant curb ramps will be constructed on San Fernando Boulevard at Buena Vista Street; and on Empire Avenue at Valpreda Street.

Some of this construction will be done at night.

At least one lane in each direction will be open for traffic on local streets during this construction.

Some scheduled improvements are not included in this list.

In addition, the following construction activities are ongoing:

﻿I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard: Crews are constructing a barrier along the shoulder. Some work occurs at night.

I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

I-5 between Magnolia Boulevard and Cohasset Street: Crews are grinding pavement. Work occurs at night.

I-5 between SR-134 (Ventura Freeway) and Buena Vista Street: Crews are planting landscaping.

I-5 at Empire Avenue: Crews are sealing joints. Work occurs at night.

Victory Place at Old Empire Avenue: Crews are installing traffic signals.

Burbank Boulevard, Victory Place and other locations: Crews are sealing joints. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound Orange Grove Ramp Closure

The Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed at 9 p.m. on most nights, Sunday through Thursday (excluding Friday and Saturday nights) through mid-July.

The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. each day.

When the ramp is closed, Orange Grove Avenue will be closed to through traffic between First Street and I-5 (only local traffic will be allowed). A detour will be posted to direct motorists to the Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard On-Ramp.

The Northbound I-5 Burbank Boulevard Off-Ramp may be reduced to one lane and, at times, may be closed with a detour provided.

All dates and times are subject to change.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Victory Place, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Buena Vista Street, Verdugo Avenue, Bonnywood Place, Alameda Avenue or other streets.

For more information visit I-5 Corridor Improvements.

