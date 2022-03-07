Above: The new I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange opened in November. This view is facing west. Photo courtesy Caltrans

I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue

Monday, Mar 7, 2022

By Press Release

The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.

Work listed below will occur during daytime hours unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

I-5 at Burbank Boulevard: Crews are working at the Burbank Boulevard interchange and in the I-5 median. Some work may occur at night.

I-5 between Empire Avenue and Cohasset Street: Crews are constructing the irrigation system.

I-5 between Magnolia Blvd and Buena Vista Street: Crews are constructing electrical systems. Some work occurs at night.

Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue Off- and On-Ramps: Crews are installing vehicle detector loops in pavement, for traffic control, at ramps and Front Street. Some work occurs at night.

Empire Avenue at I-5: Crews are installing vehicle detector loops for traffic control on Empire Avenue at I-5. Some work occurs at night.

Northbound I-5 Buena Vista Street On- and Off-Ramps: Crews are working on electrical and traffic-control systems. Some work may occur at night.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Lane Closures

Intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures may occur between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., at times reducing I-5 to one or two lanes in either direction.

Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue On-Ramp Closure at Front Street:

The Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue On-Ramp will be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, and 6 a.m. Friday, March 11. A detour is posted when the ramp is closed. One lane on Front Street also will be closed, but traffic will be allowed in both directions on Front Street during this operation. Please note: Work is scheduled on multiple nights through mid-March at Front Street and the I-5 ramps. Dates are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Northbound and Southbound I-5 Ramp Closures

Some I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps may be closed during the day or at night. Detours are provided.

Lane Closure on Empire Avenue at I-5

One or two lanes may be closed on Empire Avenue at I-5 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews install vehicle detector loops in pavement for traffic control. Lanes will remain open for traffic in both directions on Empire Avenue during this operation.

Street Lane Closures

Intermittent street lane closures may occur during the day or at night on Burbank Boulevard, San Fernando Boulevard, Front Street, Empire Avenue, Old Empire Avenue, Victory Place or Buena Vista Street.

To learn more about the I-5 Corridor Improvement project visit My5LA.

