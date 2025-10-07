I-5 On-ramp Closed at Lyons/Pico Canyon Road Thru Nov. 4

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor will close the westbound Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 for a continuous 24-hour closure now through Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Crews will perform excavation, paving, electrical upgrades and guardrail installation. Night work may also involve intermittent lane closures between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

The suggested detour for Santa Clarita Valley drivers is The Old Road north to McBean Parkway east to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

