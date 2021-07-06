I-5 Traffic Collision Prompts SigAlert

By Raychel Stewart

A vehicle collision involving a big rig prompted a SigAlert on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire first responders and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision shortly before 9:30 a.m. and called a SigAlert for the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 lanes for one hour, according to CHP officer Peter Nicholson.

“It’s not confirmed yet how many vehicles were involved, but I see that one of them was a big rig,” Nicholson said. “The SigAlert was called due to one of the vehicles blocking the No. 2 lane.”

One person required transportation to the hospital, according to L.A. County Fire representative Charisma Murillo.

The nature of the injuries was unknown, she added.

